Wed, 16 Jul 2025 Football News

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II blesses Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has warmly received and blessed Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku during his visit to the Manhyia Palace.

The Belgian international, who proudly traces his roots to Ghana, made the trip while on holiday, reconnecting with the land of his heritage.

Accompanied by his parents and siblings, Doku paid his respects to the revered Ashanti King shortly after arriving in Ghana over the weekend.

In a heartfelt gesture, the former Stade Rennes player presented the Asantehene with a Manchester City jersey before receiving the royal blessing.

Since his arrival, Doku has been seen exploring key cultural sites, including a visit to Cape Coast Castle, and even enjoyed playing football with local residents in Madina.

Fresh off the FIFA Club World Cup, where Manchester City bowed out in the quarterfinals, Doku is currently winding down his second season with the club.

During his tenure at Manchester City, the talented winger has already lifted the English Premier League trophy and celebrated winning the 2023 Club World Cup title.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

