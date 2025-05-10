Hearts of Oak fans caution Delali Anku-Adiamah to resign as MD, block him from accessing office [VIDEO]

Some fans of Hearts of Oak clash with the club's Managing Director, Delali Anku-Adiamah, demanding his immediate resignation.

On Friday, some of the fans besieged the club's commercial office in Accra, stopping Mr Adiamah from having access to his office.

The fans demanded that the club's Managing Director resign, citing that he is incompetent and is not the right person to help transform the fortunes of the club.

They also accused the MD of allowing Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Sowah Odotei to run the club without having any input in the administration of the team.

The group held placards in demonstration form, with an inscription clearly indicating their displeasure over the affairs of Hearts of Oak.

"Stay out of the club. We are tired of you. As an MD, you don't take care of the team well. When you were coming, you told us you would bring sponsors within three months, and since you have been here, everything is disorganised," the leader of the fans said.

"The team is bigger than you, leave the team and go..."

Video below:

🚨😲Here's a full video of Hearts of Oak fans blocking the club's Managing Director, Delali Anku-Adiamah, from entering his office, accusing him of letting Alhaji Akambi and Odotei take over his responsibilities as the club faces ongoing struggles. #JoySports pic.twitter.com/qfRDvSy634 — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) May 10, 2025

Hearts of Oak have been poor in the ongoing season, and with four matches to end the season, they sit 6th on the league log with 46 points. They will make a trip to Berekum Chelsea in the Matchday 31 games next weekend.