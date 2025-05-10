ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 10 May 2025 Football News

Hearts of Oak fans caution Delali Anku-Adiamah to resign as MD, block him from accessing office [VIDEO]

Hearts of Oak fans caution Delali Anku-Adiamah to resign as MD, block him from accessing office VIDEO

Some fans of Hearts of Oak clash with the club's Managing Director, Delali Anku-Adiamah, demanding his immediate resignation.

On Friday, some of the fans besieged the club's commercial office in Accra, stopping Mr Adiamah from having access to his office.

The fans demanded that the club's Managing Director resign, citing that he is incompetent and is not the right person to help transform the fortunes of the club.

They also accused the MD of allowing Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Sowah Odotei to run the club without having any input in the administration of the team.

The group held placards in demonstration form, with an inscription clearly indicating their displeasure over the affairs of Hearts of Oak.

"Stay out of the club. We are tired of you. As an MD, you don't take care of the team well. When you were coming, you told us you would bring sponsors within three months, and since you have been here, everything is disorganised," the leader of the fans said.

"The team is bigger than you, leave the team and go..."

  • Video below:

Hearts of Oak have been poor in the ongoing season, and with four matches to end the season, they sit 6th on the league log with 46 points. They will make a trip to Berekum Chelsea in the Matchday 31 games next weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Koo Fori [VIDEO] Details of how Koo Fori executed alleged $50,000 Spintex land fraud

2 hours ago

Economist and risk analyst Dr. Theo Acheampong Dr Theo Acheampong explains why Ghana Cedi’s recovery isn’t just external luck

3 hours ago

Dr. Ken Ashigbey I will score President Mahama 30% for fight against illegal mining – Ken Ashigbe...

3 hours ago

Help build just, transparent legal system worthy of publics trust — Acting Chief Justice urges new lawyers Help build just, transparent legal system worthy of public's trust — Acting Chie...

3 hours ago

Female students shoot in the eye Suzzy Pinamang arrives in UK for surgery Female students shoot in the eye Suzzy Pinamang arrives in UK for surgery

3 hours ago

‘We should broaden our base in our next reforms’ – Bawumia tells NPP ‘We should broaden our base in our next reforms’ – Bawumia tells NPP

3 hours ago

Minister of Government Communication Felix Kwakye Ofosu People flouted asset declaration law in the past without punishment, no more und...

3 hours ago

Verify and publish the assets of public appointees – Martin Kpebu to government Verify and publish the assets of public appointees – Martin Kpebu to government

3 hours ago

Cedi appreciation compensates our years of losses — GUTA President to calls for price reduction Cedi appreciation compensates our years of losses — GUTA President to calls for ...

3 hours ago

Rent Control resolves 312 cases, takes 18 to court Rent Control resolves 312 cases, takes 18 to court

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line