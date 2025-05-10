ModernGhana logo
Gerald Asamoah expresses doubt over Africa’s chances of winning the World Cup

SAT, 10 MAY 2025

Former German international Gerald Asamoah has voiced skepticism about an African nation winning the FIFA World Cup in the near future.

The closest the continent has come to lifting the prestigious trophy was in 2022, when Morocco made history by reaching the semifinals. However, they were eventually defeated by Croatia in the third-place playoff.

Asamoah, who was born in Ghana but represented Germany during his playing career—most notably with Schalke 04—believes African teams still face significant hurdles on the global stage.

"I want to see this before I leave the earth, but it is not going to be easy," he said, as reported by Joy Sports

"It is about teamwork, and this is a problem Africans have. We have always had some issues in the team," he added.

In the past, nations like Ghana and Senegal have come close, each reaching the quarterfinals in 2010 and 2002, respectively, but both ultimately fell short.

The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026. Qualifiers for the tournament are currently ongoing.

Ghana’s Black Stars are in strong form, sitting atop Group I with 15 points. They are set to face Chad and Mali in crucial qualifiers this September as they continue their push toward the tournament.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
