U.S. Consul General urges Ghanaians to use legal channels secure visa for 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics

SAT, 10 MAY 2025

Consul General of the U.S. Embassy in Accra, Elliot Fertik, has cautioned Ghanaians and football fans planning on travelling to the United States to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games in 2028 to use the right channels to secure their visas.

Speaking ahead of the 2026 Mundial which the U.S. will co-host alongside Canada and Mexico, Fertik advised potential travellers to avoid fraudulent or illegal methods of entry into the United States.

“We want to make sure Ghanaians understand the proper way to apply for a visa and what is expected of them when and if they do receive a visa,” he said.

“We are committed to educating Ghanaians about the visa process so that they can avoid any problems or complications.”

With Ghana likely to reach the tournament in North America next year, fans are eager to make the trip to watch and support the Black Stars.

“We do look forward to continuing to welcome the world as we prepare to co-host the World Cup soccer tournament in 2026, and I am very much hopeful that Ghana will qualify, and we are also very much looking forward to hosting the Summer Olympics in 2028. America is very proud to host these two events, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to our shores who follow our rules.”

The Black Stars sit top of Group I of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and at least two wins away from qualifying for the World Cup.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
