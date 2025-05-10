PL: Southampton shut out Man City to move past record low points total

Relegated Southampton shut out lifeless Manchester City to move past the Premier League record low mark of 11 points with a goalless draw at St Mary's.

This season's Saints are now up to 12 points to ensure Derby County's record low from the 2007-08 season remains intact for at least another year.

City could have moved level on points with second-placed Arsenal with a win but served up a dismal attacking display a week before their FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

They stay in third place but the dropped points on the south coast could prove costly in a tight race for a top-five finish and a place in the Champions League next season.

Erling Haaland returned from injury but offered little as Pep Guardiola's side were content to play at walking pace against an admittedly packed Southampton defence, and looked devoid of ideas for most of the game.

Defender Manuel Akanji headed wide from a corner and Bernardo Silva saw a shot hacked off the line by Saints captain Jack Stephens.

Saints goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was only called into serious action inside the last few minutes, clawing away a header from Ruben Dias before Omar Marmoush rattled the crossbar from long range.

But there were cheers from the stoic home crowd at the whistle as the hosts held on for just a third clean sheet all season.