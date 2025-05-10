ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Southampton shut out Man City to move past record low points total

By BBC
Football News PL: Southampton shut out Man City to move past record low points total
SAT, 10 MAY 2025

Relegated Southampton shut out lifeless Manchester City to move past the Premier League record low mark of 11 points with a goalless draw at St Mary's.

This season's Saints are now up to 12 points to ensure Derby County's record low from the 2007-08 season remains intact for at least another year.

City could have moved level on points with second-placed Arsenal with a win but served up a dismal attacking display a week before their FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

They stay in third place but the dropped points on the south coast could prove costly in a tight race for a top-five finish and a place in the Champions League next season.

Erling Haaland returned from injury but offered little as Pep Guardiola's side were content to play at walking pace against an admittedly packed Southampton defence, and looked devoid of ideas for most of the game.

Defender Manuel Akanji headed wide from a corner and Bernardo Silva saw a shot hacked off the line by Saints captain Jack Stephens.

Saints goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was only called into serious action inside the last few minutes, clawing away a header from Ruben Dias before Omar Marmoush rattled the crossbar from long range.

But there were cheers from the stoic home crowd at the whistle as the hosts held on for just a third clean sheet all season.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Koo Fori [VIDEO] Details of how Koo Fori executed alleged $50,000 Spintex land fraud

1 hour ago

Economist and risk analyst Dr. Theo Acheampong Dr Theo Acheampong explains why Ghana Cedi’s recovery isn’t just external luck

2 hours ago

Dr. Ken Ashigbey I will score President Mahama 30% for fight against illegal mining – Ken Ashigbe...

2 hours ago

Help build just, transparent legal system worthy of publics trust — Acting Chief Justice urges new lawyers Help build just, transparent legal system worthy of public's trust — Acting Chie...

2 hours ago

Female students shoot in the eye Suzzy Pinamang arrives in UK for surgery Female students shoot in the eye Suzzy Pinamang arrives in UK for surgery

2 hours ago

‘We should broaden our base in our next reforms’ – Bawumia tells NPP ‘We should broaden our base in our next reforms’ – Bawumia tells NPP

2 hours ago

Minister of Government Communication Felix Kwakye Ofosu People flouted asset declaration law in the past without punishment, no more und...

2 hours ago

Verify and publish the assets of public appointees – Martin Kpebu to government Verify and publish the assets of public appointees – Martin Kpebu to government

2 hours ago

Cedi appreciation compensates our years of losses — GUTA President to calls for price reduction Cedi appreciation compensates our years of losses — GUTA President to calls for ...

2 hours ago

Rent Control resolves 312 cases, takes 18 to court Rent Control resolves 312 cases, takes 18 to court

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line