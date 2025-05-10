ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana's Elisha Owusu proud to captain AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1

Football News Ghanas Elisha Owusu proud to captain AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1
SAT, 10 MAY 2025

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu has expressed his pride after wearing the captain's armband for AJ Auxerre during the ongoing French Ligue 1 season.

The 27-year-old has led the team on three occasions this campaign, stepping in for senior teammates who were unavailable.

Speaking to Flashscore, Owusu shared his excitement about the leadership role: "I feel proud to have the honour to captain and help the team.

“Auxerre is a very big club in France, and it is a big honour to lead the team. I feel the responsibility to give my best and to help my teammates in the best way possible.”

With Ligue 1 survival now assured, the club is turning its focus to finishing the season on a high note.

“For us, the biggest target is to stay in the league first, and then after which we will see.

"We just want to stay in the league and win as many games as possible. We know that it is difficult to play in Ligue 1, but we will do our best,” the Ghanaian explained.

Owusu has made 26 appearances for Auxerre this season, registering one goal and three assists. He will be looking to maintain his strong form as the team hosts FC Nantes tonight at the Stade de l’Abbé Deschamps, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Ghanaian media personality and founder of Ghanasoccernet, Ibrahim Sannie Daara Traders, drivers must cut prices to reflect Cedi gains — Sannie Daara

16 minutes ago

Communication team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Miracles Aboagye Attorney General should stick to law in Adu-Boahene’s case, not politicise it — ...

2 hours ago

Ghana loses 44 forest reserves, over 5,252 hectares through galamsey — Lands Minister Ghana loses 44 forest reserves, over 5,252 hectares through galamsey — Lands Min...

3 hours ago

Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey I’m not eyeing politics; my impact rivals that of politicians — KGL Group Chairm...

3 hours ago

Cedi trades at GHS13.68 to the dollar, GHS13.11 at BoG interbank on May 10 Cedi trades at GHS13.68 to the dollar, GHS13.11 at BoG interbank on May 10

3 hours ago

Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey Half of the money we spend on philanthropy can buy two private jets a year — KGL...

3 hours ago

With unity, humility NPP will transform setback into powerful comeback — Bawumia With unity, humility NPP will transform setback into powerful comeback — Bawumia

3 hours ago

Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba Current NPP leadership cannot lead the party for a strong contest in 2028 — Amal...

3 hours ago

Spokesperson to President John Dramani Mahama and Minister of State in charge of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Asset declaration defaulters will not walk free under Mahama — Kwakye Ofosu

3 hours ago

Spokesperson to President John Dramani Mahama and Minister of State in charge of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu May 7 asset declaration deadline: Mahama will act once Auditor-General updates h...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line