Ghana's Elisha Owusu proud to captain AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu has expressed his pride after wearing the captain's armband for AJ Auxerre during the ongoing French Ligue 1 season.

The 27-year-old has led the team on three occasions this campaign, stepping in for senior teammates who were unavailable.

Speaking to Flashscore, Owusu shared his excitement about the leadership role: "I feel proud to have the honour to captain and help the team.

“Auxerre is a very big club in France, and it is a big honour to lead the team. I feel the responsibility to give my best and to help my teammates in the best way possible.”

With Ligue 1 survival now assured, the club is turning its focus to finishing the season on a high note.

“For us, the biggest target is to stay in the league first, and then after which we will see.

"We just want to stay in the league and win as many games as possible. We know that it is difficult to play in Ligue 1, but we will do our best,” the Ghanaian explained.

Owusu has made 26 appearances for Auxerre this season, registering one goal and three assists. He will be looking to maintain his strong form as the team hosts FC Nantes tonight at the Stade de l’Abbé Deschamps, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 GMT.