French Ligue 1: Elisha Owusu credits mentality shift for AJ Auxerre's improved performance

SAT, 10 MAY 2025

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu believes AJ Auxerre's resurgence in the French Ligue 1 this season is largely down to a change in mindset within the squad.

Just two seasons ago, Auxerre were relegated from the top flight after finishing 17th with only eight wins from 38 matches. However, they bounced back immediately and have shown considerable resilience in their return campaign.

Now sitting 10th on the Ligue 1 table with 41 points, the club’s turnaround has been impressive.

“I think the mindset of the team has been the difference this season,” Owusu told Flashscore.

“We have known each other for longer, and our mentality is much better now. There is a lot of improvement in the team, and the new signings have settled well, with the coach blending the squad well. "At the end of the day, I think our quality is higher.”

Auxerre’s home form has been a major factor in their success, with 26 of their 41 points earned at the Stade de l’Abbé Deschamps — the ninth-best home record in the league.

“They push us. They give us the energy to do more,” Owusu said of the Stade Abbe-Deschamps faithful.

"They are always behind us, even if things are not going well. They always give us positivity and confidence to make sure we have a good atmosphere to play. Our home crowd has helped us a lot.”

Owusu will be hoping to help Auxerre continue their strong run when they host FC Nantes in a Matchday 33 clash at the Stade de l’Abbé Deschamps, with kickoff set for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

