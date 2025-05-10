MSport's MShola Meets Serhou Guirassy: From Digital Dreams to Passion In Action

MSport’s newest TVC captures the universal journey of hope and tenacity that defines every fan’s love for football. It traces the “WhoIsMShola” story arc—where an ordinary supporter blossoms into a symbol of resilience—and scales up to a blockbuster partnership with Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC.

With high-impact visuals and emotionally driven narration, the advert doesn’t just promote sports betting; it celebrates dreams, community, and the thrill of possibility. Whether you’re watching in Nigeria or Ghana, or anywhere across the continent, the message is clear:

Everyone can be MShola.

MSport Fulfils a Fan’s Dream: Digital Meet with Serhou Guirassy

From thousands of entries across Africa, one name stood out—“Cobo.” A football blogger and lifelong BVB supporter, Cobo was selected through the #MSportSeekMShola campaign to host a one-on-one digital interview with Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy.

More than just autographs or football tips, the moment reflected the “Be Like MShola” ethos: unwavering belief and a shared love for the game. Guirassy spoke passionately about what makes Dortmund special—not just the football, but the way the entire city lives for the club. In his words, it’s “Dortmund before the city”—a deep-rooted bond that echoes the spirit of MShola.

Serhou Guirassy: From Dreamer to Dortmund Star

Guirassy’s move to Borussia Dortmund fulfilled a childhood dream inspired by legendary Champions League clashes against Bayern Munich. Although he arrived recovering from injury, stepping into the black-and-yellow kit was a personal triumph.

“Signal Iduna Park isn’t just a stadium—it’s a monument. The Yellow Wall’s roar echoes like thunder,” he said.

If he could relive one match, it would be Dortmund’s unforgettable win over Barcelona—a night when team spirit and crowd energy became one.

Watch the full interview with Serhou Guirassy on MSport’s official YouTube channel.

Beyond the Pitch: Inside Guirassy’s Mindset

Matchday for Guirassy is grounded in simplicity: balanced nutrition, restorative sleep, and mental focus. He eschews superstitions—no curated playlists or elaborate rituals—relying on steady routines to keep him sharp.

Off the field, he discovered a childhood dream of firefighting, a testament to his selfless spirit that now powers his on-pitch work rate. Though not glued to social media, he shares candid training snippets on Snapchat before unwinding with family and a home-cooked meal.

MSport Meets Guirassy: Fun Facts from Behind the Scenes

Even under Champions League lights, Guirassy retains a serene focus, though hearing the anthem still sends chills down his spine. When asked to pick between a spectacular bicycle kick or a pinpoint free-kick, he opted for the spectacular:

“Those moments stick with fans forever.”

At training, Nico Schlotterbeck brings the laughs, while Felix and Ramy Bensebaini are surprisingly funny. For Guirassy, balancing competitive intensity with locker-room joy is the secret to strong team spirit.

Rapid-Fire Questions That Reveal Serhou Guirassy’s Football DNA

• Favourite Pre-Match Meal? Pasta every time.

• Win 5-4 or 1-0? “5-4—for more goals and memories.”

• One Thing in Your Kit Bag? A pen—practical and sentimental.

• Dream Pitch Superpower? Invisibility for perfect runs and surprise assists.

• Sneakers or Boots? Sneakers off the pitch, always.

• Best Dancer in BVB? Felix steals the show.

• Messi or Ronaldo? “Messi, every single day.”

Join the MShola Movement: How to Qualify for MSport’s European Football Trip & Other Promotions

The MShola Trip is MSport’s most exciting reward yet—an unforgettable journey for true football fans.

To enter the draw:

Make your first-time deposit of ₵1 before May 25, 2025

Eligible for new and existing users who haven’t deposited before

Winners will enjoy:

Round-trip flights to Europe

Hotel accommodations

Match viewing experiences at Signal Iduna Park and Stamford Bridge

Full travel insurance coverage

Visit www.msport.com and make your deposit today.

This campaign turns passion into possibility—offering once-in-a-lifetime memories for fans across Nigeria and Ghana. MSport will also activate local communities with exciting offline experiences like pop-up fan zones and street football contests.

The journey to becoming MShola starts with one bold move. Don’t miss your chance.

Early Payout – Instant Wins with Two Goals Ahead

When your team leads by two goals, MSport’s Early Payout feature locks in your win instantly—no need to wait for the final whistle or fret over full-time scores. Available on single, system, and accumulator bets in the 1x2 Early Payout market, it even keeps your other selections alive for extra wins. This real-time cash-out revolution puts you in control of momentum and your bankroll. Jump in now and turn every early lead into instant reward.

Live Commentary – Snatch Up to ₵2,000 in Free Vouchers Every Goal

MSport’s exclusive Live Commentary feature rewards your match updates with free vouchers worth up to ₵2,000 each goal for all EPL matches. Log into the app’s live commentary tab, report each goal, and watch the vouchers roll in—up to ₵5,000 when Chelsea or Dortmund score. It’s the ultimate way to transform your match-day engagement into tangible rewards. Stay connected, stay sharp, and let every net-ripper pad your account.

MSport Is More Than Sport: Where Passion Meets Possibility

From emotionally resonant TVCs and exclusive digital interviews to transformative fan journeys and immersive brand activations, MSport is redefining the football experience across Africa.

The digital meet between Serhou Guirassy and Cobo wasn’t just a prize—it symbolized MSport’s mission to bring fans closer to the game’s biggest moments and stars.

Through the MShola campaign, MSport continues to inspire and empower a new generation of football believers—reminding us all that

Everyone can be MShola.

At its core, MSport, More Than Sport—it’s a platform where community, ambition, and football unite.