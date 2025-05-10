Asante Kotoko in talks with Samuel Boadu to take over as head coach?

Asante Kotoko have opened talks with Samuel Boadu to take over the club as the new head coach.

According to a report by Kickgh.com, the hierarchy of the Porcupine Warriors are determined to lure the Berekum Chelsea gaffer to lead the club next season.

Following the dismissal of Prosper Narteh Ogum, Kotoko confirmed Abdul Karim Zito as an interim coach until the end of the season.

Zito, a former player of the side has been tasked to win the FA Cup and the Premier League.

With four games to end the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, Kotoko are already planning for next season and have contacted Boadu, who won five trophies with Hearts of Oak, to take over the side.

Coincidentally, Boadu’s Berekum Chelsea will face Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup semi-final this Sunday at the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa on Sunday with kick off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.