ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asante Kotoko in talks with Samuel Boadu to take over as head coach?

Football News Asante Kotoko in talks with Samuel Boadu to take over as head coach?
SAT, 10 MAY 2025

Asante Kotoko have opened talks with Samuel Boadu to take over the club as the new head coach.

According to a report by Kickgh.com, the hierarchy of the Porcupine Warriors are determined to lure the Berekum Chelsea gaffer to lead the club next season.

Following the dismissal of Prosper Narteh Ogum, Kotoko confirmed Abdul Karim Zito as an interim coach until the end of the season.

Zito, a former player of the side has been tasked to win the FA Cup and the Premier League.

With four games to end the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, Kotoko are already planning for next season and have contacted Boadu, who won five trophies with Hearts of Oak, to take over the side.

Coincidentally, Boadu’s Berekum Chelsea will face Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup semi-final this Sunday at the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa on Sunday with kick off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghana loses 44 forest reserves, over 5,252 hectares through galamsey — Lands Minister Ghana loses 44 forest reserves, over 5,252 hectares through galamsey — Lands Min...

3 hours ago

Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey I’m not eyeing politics; my impact rivals that of politicians — KGL Group Chairm...

3 hours ago

Cedi trades at GHS13.68 to the dollar, GHS13.11 at BoG interbank on May 10 Cedi trades at GHS13.68 to the dollar, GHS13.11 at BoG interbank on May 10

3 hours ago

Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey Half of the money we spend on philanthropy can buy two private jets a year — KGL...

3 hours ago

With unity, humility NPP will transform setback into powerful comeback — Bawumia With unity, humility NPP will transform setback into powerful comeback — Bawumia

3 hours ago

Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba Current NPP leadership cannot lead the party for a strong contest in 2028 — Amal...

3 hours ago

Spokesperson to President John Dramani Mahama and Minister of State in charge of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Asset declaration defaulters will not walk free under Mahama — Kwakye Ofosu

3 hours ago

Spokesperson to President John Dramani Mahama and Minister of State in charge of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu May 7 asset declaration deadline: Mahama will act once Auditor-General updates h...

18 hours ago

Police arrest two suspectsover Kokoase womans death Police arrest two suspects over Kokoase woman's death

18 hours ago

Stop harassing transit truck drivers — Prof. Gyampotells Police Stop harassing transit truck drivers — Prof. Gyampo tells Police

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line