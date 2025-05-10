The recent debate in soccer circles regarding the superiority of Polo over Abdul Razak, and for that matter, the greatest Ghanaian soccer player, continues to generate diverse opinions.

Ghana soccer, in the 1970s, experienced a surge in talent, with numerous players emerging from various sources, including colts soccer, academicals, local leagues, and the first division. Soccer enthusiasts flocked to stadiums and football fields across the country. In Accra, soccer playing fields at Bukom, Indafa Park, Mantse Agbonaa, Nima, and Kotobabi witnessed large crowds eager to witness the exceptional performances of these players.

This era epitomized Ghana soccer’s glory, skillfully championed by the then Head of State, General Kutu Acheampong, an ardent soccer enthusiast. The 11th African Cup of Nations, held in Accra in March, 1978, further heightened the excitement. This is undoubtedly Ghana’s finest soccer generation.

Both Polo and Razak represented the Black Stars, the renowned victors of the 1978 African Cup of Nations tournament, which was held in Accra during that era. The Black Stars team demonstrated exceptional prowess, conceding only two goals (one each to Zambia and Nigeria) throughout the tournament. Notably, Razak, Polo, Adolf Armah, and Kuuku Dadzie were selected to the CAF Team of the Tournament. Razak was subsequently recognized as African Footballer of the Year later that year.

Razak was undoubtedly a highly talented player. However, any discerning soccer enthusiast would readily recognize Polo’s superior skill.

As Segun “Mathematical” Odegbami, the best player of the Nigerian squad, noted in one of his renowned columns, prior to the 1978 Cup of Nations, the team’s primary focus was on Polo and devising strategies to neutralize his performance.

Aspiring Ghanaian soccer stars of that era could only aspire to emulate Polo by adopting his moniker. Polo had become an iconic figure, a cult, synonymous with soccer in Ghana. Notable examples include “Tarkwa Polo” (Opoku Nti of Kotoko fame) and the legendary Ken Harrison Babies Colts soccer team, Nii Moi “Polo.”

The accolades bestowed upon Polo serve as a testament to his unparalleled, mercurial skills. He was widely recognized by various nicknames, including the Dribbling Magician, Wizard Dribbler, Magnificent Dribbler, and Professor. The same cannot be said of Razak, whose moniker “Golden Boy,” did not suggest anything extraordinary -

His goal against Attouga’s Tunisia in 1978 was aptly referred to as the “Golden Goal”, notwithstanding.

Prior to his meteoric rise to prominence, Polo was named SWAG Footballer of the Year in 1974, shortly after his emergence onto the international stage. Furthermore, that same year, he was voted African 4th Best Footballer.

In essence, Polo’s dribbling prowess was unparalleled; his assists, ball distribution, and passes were exceptional. Undisputedly, Peter Lamptey’s Goal King feat of 1973 was largely attributed to Polo’s defense splitting passes.

Polo’s influence on the Hearts of Oak legendary and formidable attack line, commonly referred to as the “Fearsome Five,” was mythical. In comparison, Razak’s impact in Kotoko at the time, featuring along the likes of Malik Jabir, Yaw and Joe Sam, was not as significant. He was a great footballer nonetheless who went on to play for Cosmos (which featured the legendary Pele), in New York.

Those who were lucky to witness Hearts October 1976 victory over Kotoko in Kumasi, dubbed “The Day Kumasi Stood Still,” continue to relive the moment. Polo’s exceptional performance left the formidable Kotoko defense of Kuuku Dadzie (the nation’s best defender), and Dan Oppong in awe. Polo’s dominance caused these mercurial defenders to be sacked from Kotoko on a flimsy charge of bribery.

Polo’s remarkable feats were numerous. Notable among these include “The Miracle of El-Wak,” where Hearts of Oak defeated Mufulira Wanderers 3-0; the 1989 Hearts-Kotoko June 4th Cup and Hearts’ 2-0 victory over Blackpool Sierra Leone in Accra in 1979 (incidentally, this was Polo’s final match for Hearts of Oak before joining Al Wasl of the United Arab Emirates, where he went on to make history).

While Polo and Razak will forever be etched in the annals of football history for their exceptional talents, Polo’s superior skill undoubtedly elevated his abilities to a remarkable level. Fellow living soccer legends, sports writers, and analysts who witnessed those glorious days in the 1970s and 1980s will undoubtedly concur with this sentiment.

By T Morris (U.S.A.)