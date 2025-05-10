ModernGhana logo
FA Cup: We will beat Asante Kotoko, says Berekum Chelsea forward Emmanuel Sarpong

SAT, 10 MAY 2025

Berekum Chelsea forward, Emmanuel Sarpong, says they are targeting a win against Asante Kotoko.

Chelsea will clash with the Porcupine Warriors in the semifinals of the 2024/25 FA Cup at the TNA Park on Sunday.

"Yes, we are ready and focused on beating Asante Kotoko because our coach, Samuel Boadu, has told us we can also do it," Sarpong told Ghanasportspage ahead of the game.

"Our management, led by Obed Nana Kwame Nketia, has assured us that they're ready to sponsor us in Africa, so we should do our best to beat Kotoko, and we will beat them.

“Our leaders are ready to sponsor us for Africa, so motivation-wise, we are ready.

“Sunday’s game is a must-win for Berekum Chelsea. We are well prepared, physically, spiritually, mentally, and everything, and we are ready to deliver on Sunday," he added.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Page: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

