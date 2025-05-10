ModernGhana logo
Sat, 10 May 2025

NSA reclaims Tamale Kaladan Park after years of legal dispute

  Sat, 10 May 2025
NSA reclaims Tamale Kaladan Park after years of legal dispute

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has successfully regained control of Tamale’s historic Kaladan Park and its surrounding land, following a lengthy legal battle.

The reclaimed land, which spans the equivalent of five football pitches, is now under the NSA's jurisdiction, creating opportunities for future development.

During his working tour of the Northern Region, NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah visited the site to assess the deteriorating conditions of some facilities and discuss plans for their revitalisation.

Alhaji Abubakar Mahamoud, the Chief Director, confirmed the legal victory, highlighting that it paves the way for strategic investments in the area.

The return of the “sakora pitch,” which once served as a stronghold for Real Tamale United, marks an important milestone in the NSA's broader RESET initiative.

Efforts are underway to secure proper documentation and attract investors to transform the area into a thriving sports hub.

