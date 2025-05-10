ModernGhana logo
We are motivated to qualify for 2026 World Cup after AFCON qualification collapse - Ghana defender Jerome Opoku

SAT, 10 MAY 2025

Jerome Opoku, defender for the Black Stars, has stated that the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has only fueled their determination to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The four-time African champions found themselves at the bottom of their group in the AFCON qualifiers, accumulating just three points after six matches.

However, the Black Stars turned things around during the World Cup qualifiers in March, ending a six-game winless streak with back-to-back victories over Chad and Madagascar.

These victories have propelled Ghana to the top of Group I with 15 points, with four matches remaining in the qualifiers.

Opoku believes that the disappointment of missing out on the AFCON has sparked a new level of drive within the team.

“We have much bigger motivation now,” Opoku told Flashscore . “Missing out on the AFCON was a huge disappointment for us, for the fans, and for the whole country. That setback has given us a deeper hunger to make things right by qualifying for the World Cup.”

The defender, who played a key role in Ghana’s commanding win over Madagascar, is confident that the team’s focus is unwavering as they aim for a place in the global tournament.

“I am 200% confident of qualifying,” he declared.

“That’s the goal, and we know it won’t come easy. But we’ve regrouped, and we’re determined to give everything to stay on top and get the job done," he added.

The Black Stars are set to face Chad and Mali in Matchdays 7 and 8 in September, before concluding their qualifiers with matches against the Central African Republic and Comoros.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

body-container-line