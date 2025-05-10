Our football will continue to be safe - Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has assured that the safety of all stakeholders in Ghanaian football will be prioritized moving forward.

This statement came during the commemoration of the 24th anniversary of the May 9 Disaster in Accra, which tragically claimed the lives of 127 football fans.

The disaster occurred during a match between the fierce rivals, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2001, where a stampede resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries.

Addressing the gathering, the Sports Minister emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that football remains a safe environment for all supporters and participants.

“For all of us who love our football, we want to continue to encourage that football will be safer," Mr Adams said.

"Together with the GFA, we redeveloped some rules, we visited the various stadia facilities that are being used for the Premier League, and some we found to be below standard and therefore have been suspended, while conditional approval was given to others."

He further explained that, in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), new regulations have been put in place, and extensive inspections of stadiums used in the Premier League have been conducted. Some stadiums were found to be substandard and have been suspended, while others were given conditional approval.

“I can assure you, we will continue to improve upon our stadium security so that what happened on May 9 and the recent incident that led to the death of Pooley will not repeat itself," he added.

The ceremony was attended by Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, members of the GFA Executive Council, National Sports Authority (NSA) Director Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, as well as representatives from Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.