May 9 Stadium Disaster impact on my life is immeasurable - Former Kotoko chairman Herbert Mensah

SAT, 10 MAY 2025

Former Asante Kotoko chairman Herbert Mensah has opened up about the profound and enduring impact the May 9 Stadium Disaster has had on his life.

Marking the anniversary of the tragedy, Mensah spoke candidly about how the events of that fateful day in 2001 continue to haunt him personally.

At the time, Mensah was at the helm of Asante Kotoko, who were facing arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in a high-stakes match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The game ended in tragedy when police fired tear gas into the stands in an attempt to control the crowd, sparking a deadly stampede.

A total of 127 fans lost their lives, making it the deadliest football disaster in Ghana’s history.

“On a personal note, the impact on my life is immeasurable, it comes not with the incident itself, the terrible occurrence itself. The imagery of which I have spoken about on so many occasions, the evening, the rainfall, the smell of teargas, the look of anguish on the face of many," he said.

"The confusion, the smell of anger, fear and annoyance, the emotions are just too many, the touch and feel of bodies alive, a touch and feel of bodies no more. The impact of me and those close to me is lasting," Mr Mensah added.

