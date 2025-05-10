ModernGhana logo
Bashir Hayford laments declining aura of Ghana Premier League players

SAT, 10 MAY 2025

Veteran Ghanaian football coach Bashir Hayford has raised concerns over what he sees as the diminishing mystique surrounding players in the Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Hayford attributed the decline to the frequent public exposure of players off the pitch.

He noted that, unlike in previous years when players were seen almost exclusively on match days, today's footballers are regularly spotted in everyday settings such as street corners, ghettos, and drinking spots.

“In the past, fans could only see players on match days at the stadium. Today, players are everywhere; ghettos, drinking spots, streets—and it's made them too common in the eyes of supporters,” Hayford, who is the head coach of Heart of Lions lamented.

Hayford believes this constant visibility has eroded the sense of reverence and admiration fans once held for footballers.

Meanwhile, Heart of Lions remain firmly in the title race in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League. The Kpando-based club currently sits third on the table with 53 points, just one point behind league leaders Nations FC.

They will be looking to maintain their momentum when they face Basake Holy Stars in a crucial Matchday 31 fixture next weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

