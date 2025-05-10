ModernGhana logo
We are eager to clinch FA Cup title - Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito

SAT, 10 MAY 2025

Interim Asante Kotoko coach, Abdul Karim Zito, says his side is eager to annexe the 2024/25 FA Cup title.

The Porcupine Warriors will clash with fellow Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea, in the semifinals on Sunday at the TNA Park in Tarkwa.

Speaking in a pre-match interview ahead of the fixture, Zito said his team is determined to fight to advance to the final.

He, however, admits that the game against Berekum Chelsea will be very difficult.

“It’s never easy. It’s very difficult. I know what he [Coach Samuel Boadu] can do as a coach. It’s been a long time since we won one of this cup, so we are all eager to win, and I know it won’t be easy for us. It will be very difficult,” Coach Zito said.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.

Before that game, the first semi-final match between Golden Kick and Attram de Visser Sporting Club will be played at the same venue today, Saturday, May 10.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

