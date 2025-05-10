Other federations need to learn from GFA – Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has urged the various sporting federations in Ghana to take a cue from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in making their institutions more effective and influential.

Speaking during a recent engagement with key stakeholders in the sports sector, Adams highlighted the GFA’s journey as a benchmark for other federations seeking relevance and impact.

Currently, 46 federations are registered under the National Sports Authority (NSA) but their effectiveness has been questioned, with critics arguing that many have yet to prove their worth as recognised national bodies.

“The story of the GFA should guide all of us on what we must do with our federations,” Adams said.

“We need to leave here knowing very well that football didn't just gain the attention it's getting by chance – something happened to give it that attention."

He stressed the importance of studying the GFA’s development to replicate similar success across other sports.

“It didn't just wake up one morning and start receiving this level of recognition. We need to understand what happened and learn from it to bring similar progress to our federations.

“There’s a saying in my village that when you are an orphan, and parents are advising their children, you stand behind the window and listen, so you take a cue because you are an orphan," he added.