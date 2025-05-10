NBA play-offs: Denver Nuggets edge out Oklahoma City Thunder

The Denver Nuggets pulled away in overtime to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NBA play-off semi-final against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder are the top seed in the Western Conference and were narrowly in front for most of the contest before hosts Denver claimed a 113-104 win

There were no more than three points between the teams throughout the fourth quarter until the Thunder edged into a 102-99 lead inside the final two minutes.

Aaron Gordon's three-pointer with 27 seconds remaining took the game into overtime, when the Nuggets' experience told as the 2023 champions went on an 11-2 run in the additional five minutes.

Jamal Murray led fourth seed Denver with 27 points while Gordon added 22 and Michael Porter Jr 21.

"They tested us all night but it was a good team win," said Murray.

"We've been together for years so we knew what we had. We believe in each other and we're going to need more of it."

Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic missed 17 of his 25 shots for Denver - who also host game four on Sunday - but claimed 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the favourite for this season's MVP award, missed 15 of 22 to finish with 18 points, while Jalen Williams led Oklahoma City with 32.

Top seed Cleveland pull a game back

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers' best-of-seven series with the Indiana Pacers is also 2-1 after the Cavs pulled a game back.

After losing the first two games at home, top seed Cleveland bounced back with Donovan Mitchell scoring 43 points in a 126-104 win in Indianapolis.

The Cavs outscored Indiana 34-13 in the second quarter to open up a 66-45 lead at half-time, and they stayed clear to give themselves a chance to tie the series in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Max Strus added 20 points for Cleveland while Jarrett Allen claimed 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley added 18 points and 13 rebounds after missing game two with an ankle problem.

"Down 2-0, it's kind of now or never," said Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson. "They showed a lot of fortitude."

Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 points off the bench while Pascal Siakam added 18.

Pacers key man Tyrese Haliburton was limited to just four points as he was two-of-eight shooting.

"Haliburton had a rough game," said Rick Carlisle, coach of the fourth-seeded Pacers.

"I have to do more to get him in better positions to have better shots."