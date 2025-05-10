2025 Absa Black Star Marathon launched in Accra

The highly anticipated 2025 Absa Black Star Marathon has officially been launched in Accra, Ghana, with organizers unveiling ambitious plans for an event that promises to celebrate resilience, unity, and the power of personal journeys.

Slated for July 26, 2025, the marathon will start and finish at the iconic Independence Square, turning the city’s streets into a vibrant arena for elite athletes, wheelchair racers, and first-time participants.

Speaking from his base in the United States, Dr. Eric Kwame Adae—Founder and President of the Black Star Marathon—described the event not merely as a race, but as the embodiment of a larger movement.

“Inspired by the Pan-Africanist vision of Marcus Garvey, this year’s theme, ‘Your Story Matters’, speaks to our mission: to honour every individual’s journey,” Dr. Adae said. “This race belongs to you—whether you’re chasing a personal best, running for a cause, or simply seeking healing. Your pace doesn’t matter. Your story does.”

The event will feature two race categories: a 42.2km full marathon and a 10km race, both open to wheelchair participants. Dr. Adae emphasized that inclusivity is not a bonus—it’s a necessity. He also highlighted the event’s alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and its goal to promote sports tourism in Ghana.

Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director at Absa Bank Ghana—the marathon’s headline sponsor—reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to driving positive social change.

“This marathon is more than a sporting event—it’s a force for good,” she said. Proceeds will support critical causes including kidney dialysis treatments for underserved patients, youth empowerment programs, and athlete development initiatives.

The Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) has pledged strong backing for the event. CEO Prof. Kobby Mensah revealed plans for a spectacular sports parade, featuring athletes aboard a double-decker bus. “We want to showcase Accra like never before and elevate this marathon to global standards,” he said.

Registration is now open via shortcode 71333*22# or on the official website, blackstarmarathon.com . The route has been carefully curated to showcase Accra’s vibrant neighbourhoods and historical landmarks, creating an electric atmosphere for both runners and spectators.

With the rallying call, “People. One Race. One Destiny”, the Absa Black Star Marathon invites runners from around the world to join a collective journey of determination and hope.

“Let the Black Star rise,” Dr. Adae concluded. “And let the stories begin.”