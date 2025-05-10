ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2025 Absa Black Star Marathon launched in Accra

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Athletics 2025 Absa Black Star Marathon launched in Accra
SAT, 10 MAY 2025

The highly anticipated 2025 Absa Black Star Marathon has officially been launched in Accra, Ghana, with organizers unveiling ambitious plans for an event that promises to celebrate resilience, unity, and the power of personal journeys.

Slated for July 26, 2025, the marathon will start and finish at the iconic Independence Square, turning the city’s streets into a vibrant arena for elite athletes, wheelchair racers, and first-time participants.

Speaking from his base in the United States, Dr. Eric Kwame Adae—Founder and President of the Black Star Marathon—described the event not merely as a race, but as the embodiment of a larger movement.

“Inspired by the Pan-Africanist vision of Marcus Garvey, this year’s theme, ‘Your Story Matters’, speaks to our mission: to honour every individual’s journey,” Dr. Adae said. “This race belongs to you—whether you’re chasing a personal best, running for a cause, or simply seeking healing. Your pace doesn’t matter. Your story does.”

The event will feature two race categories: a 42.2km full marathon and a 10km race, both open to wheelchair participants. Dr. Adae emphasized that inclusivity is not a bonus—it’s a necessity. He also highlighted the event’s alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and its goal to promote sports tourism in Ghana.

Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director at Absa Bank Ghana—the marathon’s headline sponsor—reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to driving positive social change.

“This marathon is more than a sporting event—it’s a force for good,” she said. Proceeds will support critical causes including kidney dialysis treatments for underserved patients, youth empowerment programs, and athlete development initiatives.

The Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) has pledged strong backing for the event. CEO Prof. Kobby Mensah revealed plans for a spectacular sports parade, featuring athletes aboard a double-decker bus. “We want to showcase Accra like never before and elevate this marathon to global standards,” he said.

Registration is now open via shortcode 71333*22# or on the official website, blackstarmarathon.com . The route has been carefully curated to showcase Accra’s vibrant neighbourhoods and historical landmarks, creating an electric atmosphere for both runners and spectators.

With the rallying call, “People. One Race. One Destiny”, the Absa Black Star Marathon invites runners from around the world to join a collective journey of determination and hope.

“Let the Black Star rise,” Dr. Adae concluded. “And let the stories begin.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

15 hours ago

Police arrest two suspectsover Kokoase womans death Police arrest two suspects over Kokoase woman's death

15 hours ago

Stop harassing transit truck drivers — Prof. Gyampotells Police Stop harassing transit truck drivers — Prof. Gyampo tells Police

15 hours ago

Dishonesty in visa application could lead to lifetime US travel ban — Embassy Dishonesty in visa application could lead to lifetime US travel ban — Embassy

15 hours ago

Consular General at the United States Embassy in Ghana, Elliot Fertik Your interview, not documents, will decide your visa fate — US Embassy to applic...

16 hours ago

Police on manhunt for suspect in connection with death of his girlfriend Police on manhunt for suspect in connection with death of his girlfriend

16 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin If I stop politics today I'll preach the word of God, I have been dreaming about...

16 hours ago

Ketu South: Grave looting as five bodies desecrated with bodies parts missing at Amefinukope Ketu South: Grave looting as five bodies desecrated with bodies parts missing at...

16 hours ago

Akosombo Dam spillage justified but flood controls measures inadequate — Technical Report Akosombo Dam spillage justified but flood controls measures inadequate — Technic...

16 hours ago

Hopeson Keku addressing the media Angry NDC youth protest against return of former Ashanti DVLA Director Amos Abek...

16 hours ago

Malik Basintale distributes 125 bags of maize from YEA farm to SHSs in Bono and Bono East regions Malik Basintale distributes 125 bags of maize from YEA farm to SHSs in Bono and ...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line