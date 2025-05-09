U-20 AFCON: Ghana to face hostS Egypt in quarterfinal clash on Monday

The Black Satellites of Ghana will face hosts Egypt in the ongoing U-20 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday, May 12.

The winner of the clash will book a place in the last four of the tournament, which will also mean a qualification for the U-20 World Cup.

Ghana secured a place in the last eight with a 1-0 win against Central African Republic (CAR) in their final Group C game on Thursday.

Joseph Opoku’s late strike in the 84th minute secured the win at the Suez Canal Stadium, capping a dominant display in which Ghana controlled possession but struggled to break down a stubborn CAR defense.

The result saw Ghana finish with seven points from three matches, having previously drawn with DR Congo and beaten defending champions Senegal.

Meanwhile, Egypt reached the last eight as one of the best third-placed teams, finishing Group A with seven points, the same as group winners South Africa and second-placed Sierra Leone.

The young Pharaohs secured their place in the knockout rounds with a narrow 1-0 win over Tanzania in their final group match, thanks to Ahmed Sharaf’s seventh-minute strike on Friday night.

Despite their early goal, Egypt had to withstand heavy pressure from Tanzania, who dominated possession but failed to break down Egypt’s defense.

Both teams will be looking to secure a place in the World Cup, with the tournament’s four semifinalists earning automatic qualification.

Ghana, four-time U20 AFCON champions, are aiming to extend their record in the competition, while Egypt will hope home advantage can boost their quest for a fifth title.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT at the New Suez Stadium.