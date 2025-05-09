ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

U-20 AFCON: Ghana to face hostS Egypt in quarterfinal clash on Monday

Football News U-20 AFCON: Ghana to face hostS Egypt in quarterfinal clash on Monday
FRI, 09 MAY 2025

The Black Satellites of Ghana will face hosts Egypt in the ongoing U-20 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday, May 12.

The winner of the clash will book a place in the last four of the tournament, which will also mean a qualification for the U-20 World Cup.

Ghana secured a place in the last eight with a 1-0 win against Central African Republic (CAR) in their final Group C game on Thursday.

Joseph Opoku’s late strike in the 84th minute secured the win at the Suez Canal Stadium, capping a dominant display in which Ghana controlled possession but struggled to break down a stubborn CAR defense.

The result saw Ghana finish with seven points from three matches, having previously drawn with DR Congo and beaten defending champions Senegal.

Meanwhile, Egypt reached the last eight as one of the best third-placed teams, finishing Group A with seven points, the same as group winners South Africa and second-placed Sierra Leone.

The young Pharaohs secured their place in the knockout rounds with a narrow 1-0 win over Tanzania in their final group match, thanks to Ahmed Sharaf’s seventh-minute strike on Friday night.

Despite their early goal, Egypt had to withstand heavy pressure from Tanzania, who dominated possession but failed to break down Egypt’s defense.

Both teams will be looking to secure a place in the World Cup, with the tournament’s four semifinalists earning automatic qualification.

Ghana, four-time U20 AFCON champions, are aiming to extend their record in the competition, while Egypt will hope home advantage can boost their quest for a fifth title.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT at the New Suez Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Police arrest two suspectsover Kokoase womans death Police arrest two suspects over Kokoase woman's death

3 hours ago

Stop harassing transit truck drivers — Prof. Gyampotells Police Stop harassing transit truck drivers — Prof. Gyampo tells Police

3 hours ago

Dishonesty in visa application could lead to lifetime US travel ban — Embassy Dishonesty in visa application could lead to lifetime US travel ban — Embassy

3 hours ago

Consular General at the United States Embassy in Ghana, Elliot Fertik Your interview, not documents, will decide your visa fate — US Embassy to applic...

4 hours ago

Police on manhunt for suspect in connection with death of his girlfriend Police on manhunt for suspect in connection with death of his girlfriend

4 hours ago

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin If I stop politics today I'll preach the word of God, I have been dreaming about...

4 hours ago

Ketu South: Grave looting as five bodies desecrated with bodies parts missing at Amefinukope Ketu South: Grave looting as five bodies desecrated with bodies parts missing at...

4 hours ago

Akosombo Dam spillage justified but flood controls measures inadequate — Technical Report Akosombo Dam spillage justified but flood controls measures inadequate — Technic...

4 hours ago

Hopeson Keku addressing the media Angry NDC youth protest against return of former Ashanti DVLA Director Amos Abek...

4 hours ago

Malik Basintale distributes 125 bags of maize from YEA farm to SHSs in Bono and Bono East regions Malik Basintale distributes 125 bags of maize from YEA farm to SHSs in Bono and ...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line