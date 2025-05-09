Godwin Attram targets FA Cup glory with Attram De Visser

Head coach of Attram De Visser, Godwin Attram, says his team is fully committed to clinching the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup title.

The Division One League side has been one of the surprise packages in this year’s competition, having knocked out Premier League outfit Bibiani GoldStars in the Round of 16, before narrowly defeating PAC Academy in the quarterfinals to secure a historic semifinal spot.

Attram De Visser is now set to face fellow lower-division side Golden Kick at the TNA Park on Saturday, May 10, with a place in the final at stake.

Ahead of the crucial tie, Coach Attram expressed strong belief in his team’s mission, emphasizing the significance of the opportunity before them.

“Why should we play and waste our time throughout? Hundred and something clubs and at the final end the ultimate," he told 3Sports.

"You have the chance and an opportunity from almighty God to win the cup, and you won’t kill yourself to go to the CAF Championship?

He also highlighted what winning the tournament would mean for the club’s young players.

“It’s an honour and exposure for the players if you really want to market the academy. If we are able to win the competition, we will represent Ghana at the Confederation Cup," he added.

A victory for Attram De Visser in the semifinals would set up a final showdown against either Berekum Chelsea or Asante Kotoko, with the grand finale set to take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.