GFA boss Kurt Okraku urges Police Service to pursue swift justice for slain Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has urged the Ghana Police Service to act swiftly in finding the culprits responsible for the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley.

Nana Pooley was murdered during a league match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Kronmansah Park in February earlier this year.

Speaking during the commemoration of the 24th anniversary of the May 9 Stadium Disaster at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr. Okraku emphasized the urgent need to safeguard football fans and uphold the sport’s reputation as a force for unity.

“The loss of Pooley is a painful reminder that we still have work to do in protecting the lives of supporters and preserving the sanctity of the game,” he said.

“I strongly urge the Ghana Police Service to pursue justice swiftly and ensure those responsible for his untimely death are held accountable.”

Okraku reiterated the GFA’s commitment to fighting hooliganism and violence in the sport, noting progress in infrastructure and regulation but stressing that justice is vital to restoring trust.

Also in attendance at the anniversary event were the Minister for Youth and Sports, members of the GFA Executive Council, representatives from Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, and families of the May 9 disaster victims.