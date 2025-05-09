Jerry Ahmed Shaib re-elected President of Ghana Weightlifting Federation with 100% votes

Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, has secured a second term as President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), earning a resounding 100% of the valid votes cast in a virtual electoral congress held on Friday, May 9, 2025.

The clean sweep against his opponent, Mr. Michael Nii Yarboi Annan, underscores the strong confidence delegates have in his leadership. With this decisive victory, Hon. Shaib will lead the Federation for another four years.

Other key positions were also filled through the election. Mr. Kenneth Odeng Adade, formerly Deputy Secretary-General, won the role of Secretary-General, defeating Ms. Peggy Crabbe. Elizabeth Owusu Agyapong, who previously served as Deputy Treasurer, was elevated to the position of Treasurer after receiving broad support from the delegates.

Newly elected board members include Dr. Christopher Akwesi Adomako, Prof. Jonathan Quartey, and Mr. Benjamin Addy, who will join the Federation’s governing team.

The congress was observed by several high-profile figures in the sport. Dr. Ibrahim Abdul, President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation and a Board Member of the Weightlifting Federation of Africa, commended Ghana for conducting a transparent and credible election. He encouraged the incoming board to focus on unity and grassroots development to expand weightlifting’s national presence.

Dr. Kyle Calhoum Pierce, an official from the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), expressed enthusiasm about the new leadership and pledged full support, particularly in promoting the sport in schools.

Mr. Ernest Danso, 3rd Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), also addressed the congress, praising the Federation's efforts and urging the new board to bring together all stakeholders. He emphasized weightlifting’s consistent contribution to Ghana’s international medal success.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib thanked the Elections Committee, led by Naa Odofoley Nortey and supported by Mr. Muniru Kassim Mohammed of the GOC, for their professionalism and commitment to a fair electoral process.

He congratulated all newly elected members and pledged to continue strengthening weightlifting structures nationwide.

Looking ahead, he called on all stakeholders to rally behind the Federation as Ghana gears up to host the 2025 African Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in August.