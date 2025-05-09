ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Inaki Williams proud of Athletic Bilbao teammates despite Europa League elimination

Football News Inaki Williams proud of Athletic Bilbao teammates despite Europa League elimination
FRI, 09 MAY 2025

Inaki Williams expressed immense pride for his Athletic Club teammates, despite their 4-1 loss to Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

Athletic Club took a surprise lead at Old Trafford just before the break when Mikel Jauregizar fired a long-range strike into the net, giving the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

However, United hit back in the 72nd minute, with Mason Mount controlling the ball and curling a shot into the bottom corner to level the score.

Casemiro completed the turnaround for United in the 80th minute, and just five minutes later, Rasmus Hojlund added a third for the Red Devils.

Mount sealed his brace in stoppage time, securing a dominant 4-1 win and effectively ending Athletic Club’s hopes of a comeback.

United now advance to the Europa League final with a 7-1 aggregate victory over Athletic Club, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite the defeat, Williams, who was sidelined due to injury, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his admiration for his team: “More than proud of my teammates and all the Athleticalez, Inaki Williams, who was left out of the squad due to injury.

“Thank you. We will come back stronger,” he added.

United’s unbeaten run in European competition continues, with nine wins and five draws from 14 games this season.

The final will be an all-English affair, with United set to meet Spurs at San Mames, Athletic Bilbao’s home ground, on May 21.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 hours ago

NPP communicator admits party arrogance but says Bawumia has the remedy NPP communicator admits party arrogance but says Bawumia has the remedy

8 hours ago

President Mahama’s first 120 days in office uninspiring – Afenyo-Markin President Mahama’s first 120 days in office uninspiring – Afenyo-Markin

8 hours ago

Blame market traders for keeping prices high despite drop in food import costs – Importers Blame market traders for keeping prices high despite drop in food import costs –...

8 hours ago

School Feeding Caterers run to Asantehene, Chief Imam over contract termination School Feeding Caterers run to Asantehene, Chief Imam over contract termination

12 hours ago

Make the church a home for spiritual fulfilment — Speaker Bagbin congratulates Pope Leo XIV Make the church a home for spiritual fulfilment — Speaker Bagbin congratulates P...

13 hours ago

Pope Leo XIV Pope Leo XIV delivers first Urbi et Orbi blessing after his election

13 hours ago

Woman who aided HIV-infected sex worker to engage in prostitution jailed 20years Woman who aided HIV-infected sex worker to engage in prostitution jailed 20years

13 hours ago

Adu-Boahene’s revelations do not answer the charges – Martin Kpebu Adu-Boahene’s revelations do not answer the charges – Martin Kpebu

13 hours ago

Some of us are aware of these transactions by Signal Bureau – Kumadoe punches holes in Adu-Boahene’s memo to Security Coordinator 'Some of us are aware of these transactions by Signal Bureau' – Kumadoe punches ...

13 hours ago

GH₵20,000 gift unlikely to unlikely to influence a minister – Kwakye Ofosu

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line