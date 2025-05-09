Inaki Williams proud of Athletic Bilbao teammates despite Europa League elimination

Inaki Williams expressed immense pride for his Athletic Club teammates, despite their 4-1 loss to Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night.

Athletic Club took a surprise lead at Old Trafford just before the break when Mikel Jauregizar fired a long-range strike into the net, giving the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

However, United hit back in the 72nd minute, with Mason Mount controlling the ball and curling a shot into the bottom corner to level the score.

Casemiro completed the turnaround for United in the 80th minute, and just five minutes later, Rasmus Hojlund added a third for the Red Devils.

Mount sealed his brace in stoppage time, securing a dominant 4-1 win and effectively ending Athletic Club’s hopes of a comeback.

United now advance to the Europa League final with a 7-1 aggregate victory over Athletic Club, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite the defeat, Williams, who was sidelined due to injury, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his admiration for his team: “More than proud of my teammates and all the Athleticalez, Inaki Williams, who was left out of the squad due to injury.

“Thank you. We will come back stronger,” he added.

MAS QUE ORGULLOSO DE MIS COMPAÑEROS Y DE TODOS LOS ATHLETICZALES ❤️🤍 GRACIAS!



Volveremos mas fuertes! 🤞🏿 — IÑAKI WILLIAMS ARTHUER (@Williaaams45) May 8, 2025

United’s unbeaten run in European competition continues, with nine wins and five draws from 14 games this season.

The final will be an all-English affair, with United set to meet Spurs at San Mames, Athletic Bilbao’s home ground, on May 21.