Belief more important than prize money - Amorim

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says the belief that would come with winning the Europa League is worth more to his side than any financial gain.

United survived a first-half wobble on Thursday to eventually beat Spanish side Athletic Bilbao 7-1 on aggregate and set up an all-English final against Tottenham.

Beating Spurs would also result in Champions League qualification for 2025-26, which would drive an additional £100m into United's coffers at a conservative estimate.

"The money is not the most important thing," Amorim said. "To win a title as a coach brings a feeling, a feeling we can do good things, that we can give something to our fans.

"I agree it is not just playing Champions League next season. It is that feeling we can change things."

After winning 3-0 in Bilbao, Amorim said he could not be sure which version of his United side would turn up for the second leg and so it proved as they struggled for 70 minutes against the Basque outfit.

United were 1-0 down and looking nervous before rallying late on thanks to two goals from Mason Mount either side of efforts from Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund.

For a coach brought in because he has a certain style of play, the admission he does not know what will happen at any given moment must make Amorim shudder.

"I should be a better manager at this moment," the Portuguese said. "The team should be better at this moment.

"But we are trying. We did quite well in Europe but we struggled a lot in the Premier League."

Amorim's side has certainly struggled against Tottenham this season.

They have already lost three times to Ange Postecoglou's men and have won only twice in the Premier League - against Ipswich and Leicester - since the third of those reverses, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in February.

However, Tottenham have been no better overall this season than United and remain behind Amorim's side in the table.

Postecoglou is widely expected to leave his job at the end of the season, win or lose.

"Both teams are going to play all or nothing," said Amorim, who was appointed as United head coach in November 2024..

"The position of the coach is similar, I know Ange has one more year [in his job] but both of us are struggling. That is the good thing."

The additional joy of victory for United came through the contribution of Mason Mount.

A £55m arrival from Chelsea in 2023, Mount has spent virtually the entire time since either getting injured or being on the comeback from one.

He is still only trusted to come off the bench in important games as Amorim nurses him back to the kind of form that made him an automatic pick for England boss Gareth Southgate at Euro 2020.

Mount has only started 10 Premier League games for United. Before his latest contribution he had only scored two goals and none at Old Trafford.

He has been ridiculed at times for his limited involvement but finally appears to be starting to change the narrative. His equalising goal was excellent, turning quickly onto Leny Yoro's short pass before curling a shot into the far corner.

The second was inspired as he took advantage of Bilbao goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala being well out of position after clearing the ball upfield, finding an empty net from 45 yards.

"When I saw him [the goalkeeper] come out I had it in my head if it comes to me, 'first touch and shoot'," said the 26-year-old.

"I didn't want it to come on my left foot. Then I was just trying to get it on target.

"My first goals at Old Trafford; a night I've been waiting a long time for."

Amorim looked at the situation from a wider perspective.

"It's not just me," said the United boss.

"If you look at the bench and see the other guys, they are so happy for Mason Mount.

"Everyone in that dressing room can see Mason doing everything he can to be available.

"He is a really good player and both goals were really good."