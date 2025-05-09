ModernGhana logo
"Last season was a learning curve – Nations FC chief Kennedy Boakye Ansah

Brands Manager of Nations FC, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, says the club’s experience in last season’s Ghana Premier League served as a valuable learning curve as they continue their impressive run in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Abrankese-based outfit made their top-flight debut last season, finishing seventh on the table with 49 points. Fast forward to the current season, Nations FC sit atop the league standings with 54 points, with just four matches remaining.

“Last season was just a learning curve for us. Last season, we had just come up from Division One, and we needed to bide our time," he told Citi Sports.

"If we had won the league last season, it would have been a bonus for us. For this season, I will say that we have learnt our lessons, we’ve put in place the right mechanisms."

He emphasized the team’s readiness for a title push, noting that they have moved on from last season’s experiences and are now fully equipped for success.

“Whatever happened last season is something that we’ve put behind us. We have the capacity, we have the players, we have the strategies to be able to lift the Ghana Premier League," he added.

Nations FC will aim to tighten their grip on the top spot when they visit relegation-threatened Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium in a Matchday 31 encounter next weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

