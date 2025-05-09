ModernGhana logo
2024/25 GPL: We are staying hopeful - Legon Cities PRO Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang on relegation survival

FRI, 09 MAY 2025

Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, Communications Director of Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, says the club remains optimistic about avoiding relegation despite their current position on the league table.

With just four matches left in the 2024/25 season, the Royals find themselves 17th on the log with 25 points—deep in the relegation zone.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Dwomoh Agyemang emphasized that the club is fully focused on the remaining fixtures as they fight to maintain their top-flight status.

"At this point, we are not looking further beyond the four matches that we are going to be playing in the Ghana Premier League; that’s where the focus is right now," he said.

“As and when the season comes to an end, whatever decision we have to take as a club, with respect to player hiring and all of that, we will decide on that, but at this point, we are pretty much focused on…hopefully staying afloat,” he added.

Legon Cities are set to host league leaders Nations FC in a crucial Matchday 31 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium next weekend.

