U-20 AFCON: It was tricky game - Desmond Ofei after Black Satellites win over CAR

Despite Black Satellites' win over Central African Republic (CAR) in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), head coach Desmond Ofei says it was a tricky tie for his side.

The hard-fought win at the Suez Canal Stadium on Thursday afternoon sealed Ghana’s position at the top of Group C with seven points.

The decisive moment came late in the game, as Joseph Amankwaah Opoku found the back of the net to secure all three points for the Black Satellites.

In his post-match remarks to the Ghana FA, Coach Ofei acknowledged the difficulty of the encounter and credited his team for pushing through.

“It was a tricky match. The CAR boys fought really hard and made it difficult for us at times," he said.

"We lost a number of balls in our own half, which gave them some confidence and momentum, but I’m proud of the resilience the boys showed,” he added.

With the win, Ghana's U-20 side advances to the quarter-final stage of the competition. A spot in the semifinals would guarantee them qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, set to be held in Chile later this year.