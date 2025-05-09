ModernGhana logo
U-20 AFCON: Desmond Ofei commends Black Satellites after hard-fought win against CAR

Football News U-20 AFCON: Desmond Ofei commends Black Satellites after hard-fought win against CAR
FRI, 09 MAY 2025

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei has commended his players for their hard fought win against Central African Republic (CAR).

Ghana's U-20 team concluded their group games in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 1-0 win against CAR on Thursday afternoon at the Suez Canal Stadium.

Joseph Amankwaah Opoku's late goal secured the win for the team as they finished as Group C winners with 7 points.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Desmond Ofei praised his players, commending the team for showing a lot of resilience to earn the win.

“It was a tricky match. The CAR boys fought really hard and made it difficult for us at times," he told the Ghana FA website.

"We lost a number of balls in our own half, which gave them some confidence and momentum, but I’m proud of the resilience the boys showed,” he added.

Following the win against the Central African Republic, Ghana’s U20 team has progressed to the quarter-final.

The team will hope to secure a place in the semifinal, which will qualify them for the U-20 World Cup which will be hosted in Chile later this year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

