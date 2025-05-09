ModernGhana logo
Aaron Wan-Bissaka commits to DR Congo, earns first senior call-up

FRI, 09 MAY 2025

West Ham United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has officially switched his international allegiance from England to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), earning his first senior call-up to the Leopards.

The former Manchester United right-back is among 27 players selected by DR Congo head coach Sébastien Desabre for upcoming international friendlies against Mali and Madagascar. Both matches are set to take place at the Stade de la Source in Orléans, France, on June 5 and June 8, 2025.

Having previously represented England at youth level, Wan-Bissaka now joins a DR Congo squad featuring several Europe-based players.

Among the defenders called up are Arthur Masuaku (Beşiktaş), Axel Tuanzebe (Ipswich Town), Chancel Mbemba (Marseille), and Joris Kayembe (Genk).

This call-up marks Wan-Bissaka’s first opportunity with the Congolese senior national team, where his inclusion is expected to bolster the right flank with both depth and experience.

The squad also includes attacking talents like Yoane Wissa (Brentford), Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis), and Charles Pickel (Cremonese), as Desabre continues to shape his team ahead of upcoming competitive tournaments.

These friendlies are a key part of the Leopards’ preparations as they aim to fine-tune their squad and strategy for future challenges on the continental stage.

