Premier League preview: AFC Bournemouth tackle Aston Villa as Newcastle United clash with Chelsea

The meeting of Liverpool and Arsenal is the pick of matches in the Premier League this weekend, while the race for European qualification will also feature strongly.

Liverpool and Arsenal will meet at Anfield on the late afternoon of Sunday 11 May. While this is a clash between the top two in the standings, the Reds will be eager to prove just why they were able to seal the title with games to spare, while the Gunners will come into the game on the back of a UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on the Wednesday prior.

Mikel Arteta’s men will head to Merseyside either having suffered a bitter disappointment, or having secured a place in the Champions League final, but either way, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has warned his side of the threat posed by Arsenal – especially at set pieces.

“I always say that if I am analysing an opponent, if they have their set-pieces perfect I know the manager is already there for a long time because normally you start with bringing the ball out from the back and how to defend and all these kind of things, and the end of that process is set-pieces,” said Slot.

“And I think Arsenal are a great example of that, where Mikel [Arteta] has worked so long and they are so good in all different phases of the game and now they have become world-class at set-pieces.”

With the title decided, relegation settled for Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, the remaining ‘jostle’ on the log is all about who qualifies for next season’s UEFA club competitions. To that end, Manchester City will back themselves to win away to the Saints on Saturday, and Aston Villa will chase a win away to Bournemouth later in the day.

Sunday features a potential thriller between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James Park in the early afternoon, while Nottingham Forest will be confident of beating Leicester City at the City Ground, and the meeting of Manchester United and West Ham United is one pitting together two of the season’s biggest underachievers.

Broadcast details

Saturday 10 May

16:00: Fulham v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Ipswich Town v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

16:00: Southampton v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Blitz and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport OTT3

18:30: AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 11 May