Serie A preview: Lazio clash with Juventus as Roma head to Atalanta

The thrilling title race in Serie A will continue on Matchday 36, with Inter Milan playing away to Torino, while Napoli will welcome Genoa to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Napoli’s hopes of winning a second Scudetto in the space of three seasons will depend on them being able to overcome the Rossoblu, as manager Antonio Conte continues to drive his team toward what would be an amazing title triumph.

Ironically, Conte has strongly suggested that he will be leaving the Partenopei at the end of the season – regardless of whether they are crowned champions or not – as his relationship with club owner Aurelio de Laurentiis has broken down.

“I cannot live on miracles rather than planning. I don’t want to be massacred. I saw looting of our projects,” said the fiery tactician. “I am happy in Naples, so is my family, as there is sun, wonderful food, the people are welcoming, but that is my private life and I cannot just stop there.

“I bring with me a responsibility and you in the media are the first to give it to me, saying that if Conte is on the bench, then the team will win. Seeing as you put that responsibility on me, I don’t want to let the fans down. I cannot live on miracles rather than planning.”

Inter Milan will look to take advantage of any slip ups from their championship rivals, and they will hope that hosts Torino – who have little to play for in the remainder of the season, as they will neither be relegated, nor qualify for Europe – do not prove antagonistic in the quest for three points.

“We have to be stronger than our fatigue,” said Nerazzurri manager Simone Inzaghi, whose side has gone deep in every competition they have played in this season. “This will be about our mentality, our desire, our hunger for success.”

Elsewhere in this round, Atalanta and Roma will have a potential thriller when they meet at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. While La Dea are on course to finish in the Champions League places, the Giallorossi are competing hard to secure European football for next term.

“We’re in it, we want to do well and we want our fans to be proud of how we finish the season. It started badly, but we want to end it as well as possible,” said Roma manager Claudio Ranieri, who was parachuted in earlier in the campaign after the capital city club had dispensed with both Daniele De Rossi and Ivan Juric.

Other matches to watch include Lazio hosting Juventus at the Olimpico Stadium – a clash which will also have a major effect on the battle for European qualification – as well as AC Milan hosting Bologna at the iconic San Siro Stadium.

Broadcast details

Friday 9 May

20:45: AC Milan v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 10 May

15:00: Como v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football

18:00: Lazio v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Empoli v Parma – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 11 May

12:30: Udinese v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Verona v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football

18:00: Torino v Inter Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football

20:45: Napoli v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 12 May