La Liga preview: Atletico Madrid host Real Sociedad as Barcelona clash with Real Madrid

FRI, 09 MAY 2025

The latest edition of ‘El Clasico’ – the iconic rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid – will headline Matchday 35 of the current La Liga season.

Barcelona will host Real Madrid at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on the afternoon of Sunday 11 May, with the Catalan side looking to continue their recent dominance over the heavyweights from the capital city.

Barca not only crushed Real 4-0 in the first La Liga meeting this season, back in October 2024, they also thrashed Los Blancos 5-2 in the Super Cup early in 2025. Added to that is a 3-2 win after extra time in the recent Copa del Rey final... in short, Real Madrid must be absolutely sick of losing to the team in crimson and navy!

But more than the rivalry between these two clubs, this clash is being viewed as a potential title decider in La Liga, as the Blaugrana look to secure a victory which would dethrone Real as reigning Spanish league champions.

“I do not care about what happens at Real Madrid,” said Barca manager Hansi Flick. “If we do our job well, we’re going to win the title.”

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, noted: “I think there's a lot of respect for Barcelona because of their quality, and I think Barcelona also has a lot of respect for Real Madrid.”

Aside from ‘El Clasico’, the round of La Liga action also features Atletico Madrid hosting Real Sociedad at the Metropolitano Stadium. While Los Rojiblancos appear pretty safe in terms of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League, La Reale are fighting to secure a European spot for next season and will be hungry to claim a first win over Atletico since early 2022.

“We have a fight from now until the end of the season to try and finish as high on the table as possible,” said Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil. “We have to treat every game on its own merits. It has been a long season, but there are great rewards if we can finish stronger than those around us.”

Other matches to watch include the Friday night clash between Las Palmas and Rayo Vallecano, Valencia hosting Getafe on Saturday afternoon, Villarreal’s trip to Getafe later the same day, a Basque derby between Athletic Bilbao and Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, and the closer between Real Betis and Osasuna at the Villamarin Stadium.

  • Broadcast details

Friday 9 May

  • 21:00: Las Palmas v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 10 May

  • 14:00: Valencia v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3
  • 16:15: Celta Vigo v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3
  • 18:30: Girona v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3
  • 18:30: Mallorca v Real Valladolid – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3
  • 21:00: Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 11 May

  • 14:00: Leganes v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3
  • 16:15: Barcelona v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3
  • 18:30: Athletic Bilbao v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3
  • 21:00: Real Betis v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

