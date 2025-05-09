MTN FA Cup semi-finals set for thrilling weekend at Tarkwa TnA Stadium

The 2024/2025 MTN FA Cup reaches a pivotal stage this weekend as the semi-final matches take centre stage at the Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium (TnA Stadium), specially selected to host the competition’s final-four clashes.

The action begins on Saturday with an all-Division One encounter between Accra-based sides Attram De Visser and Golden Kicks—two clubs not particularly well known in the Tarkwa area. However, organisers are determined to create a festive atmosphere to draw in the crowds.

Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, says a variety of strategic initiatives have been planned to boost attendance and enhance fan experience.

“We understand that clubs like Golden Kicks, led by Fiifi Parker Hanson, and Attram De Visser, owned and coached by former Great Olympics star Godwin Attram, may not be household names in Tarkwa,” Arthur noted. “In football, fans often come to see star players. When that’s missing, the event itself must become the attraction. That’s our focus.”

To energise the crowd, organisers have lined up popular local entertainers, including a top-rated DJ from Tarkwa, and promised additional surprises throughout the weekend.

Sunday will feature a headline clash between two Premier League giants—Asante Kotoko, coached by Abdulai Gazale (popularly known as Zico), and Samuel Boadu’s Berekum Chelsea. The match is expected to draw fans from across the Western, Ashanti, and Bono regions.

Arthur expressed confidence in the preparations and promised an exciting weekend of football.

“All logistical and promotional plans are complete,” he said. “We’re seeing great buzz on local radio, and everything is set for a fantastic event.”

To coincide with Mother’s Day on Sunday, organizers will also host a food bazaar at the stadium. As part of Saturday’s build-up, a curtain-raiser match between two local schools with strong alumni networks will take place, aiming to boost early attendance.

“The rivalry between the schools will bring their fans out in full force,” Arthur added. “It’s all part of the strategy to ensure a lively, well-attended event.”

With entertainment, rivalry, and high-stakes football on offer, the TnA Stadium is poised to deliver a memorable showcase of Ghanaian football this weekend.