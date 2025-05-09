ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 09 May 2025 Football News

MTN FA Cup semi-finals set for thrilling weekend at Tarkwa TnA Stadium

By Sammy Heywood Okine
MTN FA Cup semi-finals set for thrilling weekend at Tarkwa TnA Stadium

The 2024/2025 MTN FA Cup reaches a pivotal stage this weekend as the semi-final matches take centre stage at the Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium (TnA Stadium), specially selected to host the competition’s final-four clashes.

The action begins on Saturday with an all-Division One encounter between Accra-based sides Attram De Visser and Golden Kicks—two clubs not particularly well known in the Tarkwa area. However, organisers are determined to create a festive atmosphere to draw in the crowds.

Chairman of the FA Cup Committee, Wilson Arthur, says a variety of strategic initiatives have been planned to boost attendance and enhance fan experience.

“We understand that clubs like Golden Kicks, led by Fiifi Parker Hanson, and Attram De Visser, owned and coached by former Great Olympics star Godwin Attram, may not be household names in Tarkwa,” Arthur noted. “In football, fans often come to see star players. When that’s missing, the event itself must become the attraction. That’s our focus.”

To energise the crowd, organisers have lined up popular local entertainers, including a top-rated DJ from Tarkwa, and promised additional surprises throughout the weekend.

Sunday will feature a headline clash between two Premier League giants—Asante Kotoko, coached by Abdulai Gazale (popularly known as Zico), and Samuel Boadu’s Berekum Chelsea. The match is expected to draw fans from across the Western, Ashanti, and Bono regions.

Arthur expressed confidence in the preparations and promised an exciting weekend of football.

“All logistical and promotional plans are complete,” he said. “We’re seeing great buzz on local radio, and everything is set for a fantastic event.”

To coincide with Mother’s Day on Sunday, organizers will also host a food bazaar at the stadium. As part of Saturday’s build-up, a curtain-raiser match between two local schools with strong alumni networks will take place, aiming to boost early attendance.

“The rivalry between the schools will bring their fans out in full force,” Arthur added. “It’s all part of the strategy to ensure a lively, well-attended event.”

With entertainment, rivalry, and high-stakes football on offer, the TnA Stadium is poised to deliver a memorable showcase of Ghanaian football this weekend.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

6 hours ago

NPP communicator admits party arrogance but says Bawumia has the remedy NPP communicator admits party arrogance but says Bawumia has the remedy

6 hours ago

President Mahama’s first 120 days in office uninspiring – Afenyo-Markin President Mahama’s first 120 days in office uninspiring – Afenyo-Markin

6 hours ago

Blame market traders for keeping prices high despite drop in food import costs – Importers Blame market traders for keeping prices high despite drop in food import costs –...

6 hours ago

School Feeding Caterers run to Asantehene, Chief Imam over contract termination School Feeding Caterers run to Asantehene, Chief Imam over contract termination

10 hours ago

Make the church a home for spiritual fulfilment — Speaker Bagbin congratulates Pope Leo XIV Make the church a home for spiritual fulfilment — Speaker Bagbin congratulates P...

11 hours ago

Pope Leo XIV Pope Leo XIV delivers first Urbi et Orbi blessing after his election

11 hours ago

Woman who aided HIV-infected sex worker to engage in prostitution jailed 20years Woman who aided HIV-infected sex worker to engage in prostitution jailed 20years

11 hours ago

Adu-Boahene’s revelations do not answer the charges – Martin Kpebu Adu-Boahene’s revelations do not answer the charges – Martin Kpebu

11 hours ago

Some of us are aware of these transactions by Signal Bureau – Kumadoe punches holes in Adu-Boahene’s memo to Security Coordinator 'Some of us are aware of these transactions by Signal Bureau' – Kumadoe punches ...

11 hours ago

GH₵20,000 gift unlikely to unlikely to influence a minister – Kwakye Ofosu

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line