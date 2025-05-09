ModernGhana logo
UBO Continental Titles: Nigerians face Ghanaians on May 9 edition of Cabic Big Fight Night

By Sammy Heywood Okine
FRI, 09 MAY 2025

The official press conference and weigh-in for the upcoming UBO Continental Africa Championship bouts took place successfully on Thursday at the Idrowhyt Events Centre in Dansoman, Accra, and the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) office.

The fight night, scheduled for May 9 at the Idrowhyt Events Centre, features an exciting lineup of six bouts involving Ghanaian and Nigerian boxers. The match card is as follows:

Fight Card:

  1. UBO Continental Africa Super Featherweight Championship (12 rounds)

    • Yusuf Muhammed Olalekan (Nigeria) vs. Emmanuel Mankattah Sackey (Ghana)

  2. UBO Continental Africa Super Welterweight Championship (12 rounds)

    • Sulaimon Olagbade (Nigeria) vs. Dana Kofi (Ghana)

  3. Welterweight Contest (8 rounds)

    • Daniel Quaye vs. Michael Akramah Tetteh

  4. Middleweight Contest (10 rounds)

    • Michael Darko vs. Patrick Cudjoe

  5. Super Welterweight Contest (10 rounds)

    • Emmanuel Quaye vs. Joseph Tagoe

  6. Super Welterweight Contest (8 rounds)

    • Fredrick Lawson vs. Justice Addy

A brief dispute arose over the sanctioning fees for the two UBO title fights. The matter was addressed at the GBA office, where fighters were officially weighed in. GBA President Abraham Neequaye demanded a $1,000 sanctioning fee before allowing the bouts to proceed. Tensions escalated when attempts to resolve the issue administratively failed, prompting the President—along with Board Member Alhaji Toffik, the Deputy PRO, and medical officials—to leave the venue abruptly following the weigh-in.

Despite the earlier confusion, Cabic Promotions' media consultant organized a successful press conference to officially launch the event, dubbed “The Big Fight Night.” Fortunately, GBA Board Member Mr. John Marfo attended the event and reassured the Nigerian delegation that all necessary safety and security protocols would be strictly observed.

Mr. Marfo emphasized that the GBA is committed to upholding medical, immigration, and operational standards to ensure a smooth and secure fight night. Members of the Nigerian media accompanying their fighters expressed hope for a peaceful and incident-free event.

In a heartwarming show of sportsmanship, Ghanaian and Nigerian boxers embraced each other, symbolizing unity ahead of the competition.

During the weigh-in:


  • Dana Kofi (Ghana) tipped the scale at 151.1 lbs for his bout against Nigeria’s Tyson “Killer” Olagbade, who weighed in at 154 lbs.

  • Yusuf Muhammed Olalekan (Nigeria) came in at 130 lbs, while his opponent, Emmanuel Mankattah Sackey (Ghana), weighed 126.6 lbs.

Several prominent media houses covered the event, including GTV, GH One, Metro TV, Omashi TV, KA Box TV, Onelifeboxing, ModernGhana, BoxingGhana, NewsGhana, GhanaNewsOnline, Accra Live, Ultimate Sports Ghana, Dornu's Corner, iBox360 TV, and GBA TV.

Matchmaker and ring announcer Sam Nana Gold expressed relief after the dispute was resolved and joined the boxers for photos. He promised an electrifying night of boxing, noting that each bout was carefully selected to ensure an exciting experience for fans.

