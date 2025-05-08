Conference League: Dewsbury-Hall scores only goal of game as young Chelsea ease into final

Chelsea booked their place in the Conference League final after sealing a comfortable semi-final triumph against Djurgarden at Stamford Bridge.

Despite 10 changes from Sunday's win over Premier League champions Liverpool and handing a first senior start for 16-year-old Reggie Walsh, the Blues hardly broke a sweat to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory against the Swedish visitors.

They will meet either Fiorentina or Real Betis in the title clash to be played in the Polish city of Wroclaw on 28 May.

Having won the first leg in Sweden 4-1 last week, Enzo Maresca's side increased their advantage when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall picked out the bottom corner from just inside the box after played through by Tyrique George.

The travelling Djurgarden fans were at the top of their lungs all night but the hosts closed out the narrow second-leg victory and reached the final of Europe's third-tier club competition after bringing on Shim Mheuka and Genesis Antwi, both 17, in the second half.

It will be the eighth European final in Chelsea's history and a first since edging Manchester City 1-0 to win the Champions League in 2021 under current England manager Thomas Tuchel.

And for their current boss Maresca, it will be a chance to secure a first trophy - not only of his Blues reign but also the club's during the post-Roman Abramovich era.