U-20 AFCON: Central African Republic 0-1 Ghana [HIGHLIGHTS]

THU, 08 MAY 2025

The Black Satellites of Ghana wrapped up their group games in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament with a 1-0 win over Central African Republic to finish as Group C winners.

Substitute Joseph Amankwaah Opoku scored the only goal of the game in the 84th minute as the team maintained their dominance in the ongoing tournament.

Desmond Ofei and his side secure a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face off against one of the third-placed teams in Group A or B.

The Black Satellites are aiming to book a place in the last four of the tournament, which will qualify them for the U-20 World Cup, which will be hosted in Chile later this year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

