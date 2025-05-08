U-20 AFCON: Central African Republic 0-1 Ghana [HIGHLIGHTS]

The Black Satellites of Ghana wrapped up their group games in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament with a 1-0 win over Central African Republic to finish as Group C winners.

Substitute Joseph Amankwaah Opoku scored the only goal of the game in the 84th minute as the team maintained their dominance in the ongoing tournament.

Video below:

Desmond Ofei and his side secure a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face off against one of the third-placed teams in Group A or B.

The Black Satellites are aiming to book a place in the last four of the tournament, which will qualify them for the U-20 World Cup, which will be hosted in Chile later this year.