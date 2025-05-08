ModernGhana logo
U-20 AFCON: Abdul Aziz Issah named Man of the Match in Ghana's win against CAR

Ghana forward Abdul Aziz Issah was named Man of the Match following the Black Satellites’ narrow 1-0 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR) in their final group stage match at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match, played Thursday afternoon at the Suez Canal Stadium, saw Ghana seal their place in the quarter-finals thanks to a late winner from Joseph Opoku in the 84th minute.

Despite recent struggles at his club, FC Barcelona, Issah put in a standout performance, showcasing his talent and determination throughout the game.

Though he didn't score, his influence on the pitch was undeniable, underlining his readiness for a larger role both at club level and with the national team.

Coach Desmond Ofei’s side now advances to the quarter-finals, where they will face one of the third-placed teams from Group A or B.

A win in the next round would bring them a step closer to qualifying for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, set to take place in Chile later this year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
