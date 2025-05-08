U-20 AFCON: We’ll try to bring back Jerry Afriyie – Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites head coach Desmond Ofei, has admitted that getting Jerry Afriyie for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was going to be difficult.

The forward who featured in the team's first two games against DR Congo and Senegal has returned to his club side, CD Lugo.

This follows a pre-agreement between the club and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Speaking ahead of the final group game against Central African Republic, Ofei admitted the worrying situation of losing the player, but is optimistic they could get him back when things get tougher.

“Jerry [Afriyie] is an incredible talent, everybody knows what he gives the team on and off the pitch,” he told GFA Media Team.

“He’s a true leader. We knew it was going to be very difficult to get Jerry at the beginning of the tournament, but we were lucky to get him for two games.

“Everybody knew he was going to play two games, and after that, we will try and get him back at the right time to come and help the team, and hopefully we will not miss him for too long.

“We expect him to join us very soon, but we will make him and fight for him in his absence," he added.

Afriyie set up the winner in the game against Senegal, which sent Ghana second in Group C behind DR Congo.

Ghana’s game against CAR is at 15:00 GMT on Thursday as they chase qualification into the quarterfinal stage.