ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

U-20 AFCON: We’ll try to bring back Jerry Afriyie – Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Football News U-20 AFCON: We’ll try to bring back Jerry Afriyie – Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei
THU, 08 MAY 2025

Black Satellites head coach Desmond Ofei, has admitted that getting Jerry Afriyie for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was going to be difficult.

The forward who featured in the team's first two games against DR Congo and Senegal has returned to his club side, CD Lugo.

This follows a pre-agreement between the club and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Speaking ahead of the final group game against Central African Republic, Ofei admitted the worrying situation of losing the player, but is optimistic they could get him back when things get tougher.

“Jerry [Afriyie] is an incredible talent, everybody knows what he gives the team on and off the pitch,” he told GFA Media Team.

“He’s a true leader. We knew it was going to be very difficult to get Jerry at the beginning of the tournament, but we were lucky to get him for two games.

“Everybody knew he was going to play two games, and after that, we will try and get him back at the right time to come and help the team, and hopefully we will not miss him for too long.

“We expect him to join us very soon, but we will make him and fight for him in his absence," he added.

Afriyie set up the winner in the game against Senegal, which sent Ghana second in Group C behind DR Congo.

Ghana’s game against CAR is at 15:00 GMT on Thursday as they chase qualification into the quarterfinal stage.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin President Mahama bringing back dumsor PRO Max — Afenyo-Markin

3 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 120-day social contract: Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy ‘atɔ nsuo mu’ — Afenyo-...

3 hours ago

National EconomicDialoguebearing fruit; Cedi fairly stable, inflation inching downwards, excessive borrowingreduced – Mahama 'National Economic Dialogue bearing fruit; Cedi fairly stable, inflation inching...

3 hours ago

The deceased A/R: How angry mob lynched suspected phone thief at Kotwi

3 hours ago

Supreme Court delays ruling on presidential powers to remove security chiefs Supreme Court delays ruling on presidential powers to remove security chiefs

3 hours ago

Legon lecturers drag Abronye to NPP over attacks on Ken Agyapong Legon lecturers drag Abronye to NPP over attacks on Ken Agyapong

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo bypassed seniority, Mahama brought them in to restore quality being ignored in the name of politics – Justice Atuguba 'Akufo-Addo bypassed seniority, Mahama brought them in to restore quality being ...

4 hours ago

120-day social contract: I’ll give Mahama 90% for what he has done’ — UCC lecturer 120-day social contract: I’ll give Mahama 90% for what he has done’ — UCC lectur...

4 hours ago

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil Ghana’s progress needs both NDC and NPP working together — Kofi Bentil

4 hours ago

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons Adu-Boahene’s smokescreen memo on how monies were used for national security ope...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line