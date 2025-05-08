ModernGhana logo
Elisha Owusu credits Bafetimbi Gomis for improved goal contributions in Ligue 1

THU, 08 MAY 2025

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu has attributed his improved performance in the French Ligue 1 this season to invaluable advice from veteran striker Bafetimbi Gomis.

Owusu, who plays for Auxerre, has recorded one goal and three assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances—an uptick from his one goal and two assists in 33 matches during Auxerre’s 2023/24 Ligue 2 promotion campaign.

In an interview with Flashscore, the 26-year-old midfielder revealed how Gomis played a key role in reshaping his mindset before the current campaign began.

“Before the season, I spoke to Bafetimbi Gomis, who is like a big brother, and he told me, ‘Eli, you need to exhibit more,’" Owusu said.

“He told me to write down my targets and think about them every time I play. Since then, my mindset has changed.

"I told myself I can bring more to the team, so I tried to do my best in each game. I’m glad I could help with some goals and assists," he added.

Owusu is expected to return to the starting lineup when Auxerre face FC Nantes on Saturday at the Stade de l'Abbé Deschamps.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

