Veteran Football Coach Abu Moro dies in car accident

  Thu, 08 May 2025
The sports fraternity has been hit with grief following the untimely death of veteran coach Abu Moro, who tragically died in a road accident in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

Coach Moro, a highly regarded mentor in the local football scene, was celebrated for his unwavering commitment to developing young talent.

He was known for instilling discipline, teamwork, and a strong work ethic in the athletes he coached.

According to Benjamin Owusu, a journalist and resident of Nkwanta South, the fatal incident happened while the coach was working on a truck. “He was servicing a vehicle when he was unfortunately knocked down,” Owusu said. Despite efforts to rush him to safety, Coach Moro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

News of his death has drawn heartfelt tributes from across the sporting community. Players, coaches, and fans alike have been sharing memories of a man who was more than a coach—he was a father figure and a pillar of support for many aspiring athletes.

Coach Moro was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.

A memorial service to celebrate his life and legacy is scheduled for Friday, May 9, 2025. It will offer a moment for family, friends, and the broader sports community to pay their final respects to a man whose passion for the game left a lasting mark.

