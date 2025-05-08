U-20 AFCON: Morocco seal top spot in Group B with commanding win over Tunisia

Morocco Under-20 completed an unbeaten group campaign with an impressive 3-1 victory over North African rivals Tunisia at the Suez Canal Stadium, securing top spot in Group B of the TotalEnergies CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2025.

Ayman Arguigue’s first-half strike set the tone for the young Atlas Lions before late goals from Smail Bakhty and substitute Jones El Abdellaoui sealed the three points.

Tunisia briefly threatened a comeback when Anis Doubal equalised early in the second half, but they ultimately fell short and now face an anxious wait to see if they progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

The clash was billed as a winner-takes-all affair with both sides in contention for a knockout spot, depending on the result of the simultaneous fixture between Nigeria and Kenya, which ended 2-2.

That result meant Morocco’s win guaranteed them top place with seven points, while Nigeria finished second with five.

Morocco started the brighter of the two sides, probing Tunisia’s backline with pace and purpose.

Their early pressure was rewarded just before half-time when Arguigue swept home a well-crafted move in the 44th minute, assisted by a pinpoint cross from Zahouani.

Tunisia responded positively after the break and found a lifeline in the 53rd minute when Doubal rifled home from range to level matters.

But Morocco’s resilience showed. A spell of sustained pressure paid off in the 86th minute when Bakhty reacted quickest in a goalmouth scramble to restore the lead.

Substitute El Abdellaoui put the game beyond doubt in stoppage time, capitalising on a swift counterattack to finish neatly past the Tunisian keeper.

It was a deserved win for a Moroccan side who finish the group stage unbeaten, with their strong defensive unit and clinical forward line proving decisive. They’ve now gone nine group-stage matches without defeat in the competition.

For Tunisia, it’s another missed opportunity. Despite flashes of quality, their defensive frailties and inconsistent form see them end third in the group on three points, with a negative goal difference.

They will now hope to qualify for the quarter-finals as one of the two best third-placed teams, but the heavy nature of this defeat may prove costly.