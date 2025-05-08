FIFA confirms host cities for 2027 Women’s World Cup

FIFA, joined by a host of prominent and high-profile Brazilians, officially announced the eight Host Cities and their respective stadiums for the historic edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, marking a memorable milestone in the countdown to the tournament.

The selected Host Cities truly reflect the diversity of Brazil, which will host the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in South America: Belo Horizonte (Estádio Mineirão), Brasília (Estádio Nacional), Fortaleza (Arena Castelão), Porto Alegre (Estádio Beira-Rio), Recife (Arena de Pernambuco), Rio de Janeiro (Estádio do Maracanã), Salvador (Arena Fonte Nova) and São Paulo (Arena Itaquera).

“From samba to frevo, from stunning beaches to cosmopolitan cities, the world will experience the energy, colour and warmth that only Brazil can offer,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“We will continue to work closely with the selected host cities on the exciting journey ahead of us, creating unforgettable moments in each of their stadiums in 2027, and ensuring that this tournament has a major and widespread positive impact. We are deeply grateful to all 12 cities that took part in the thorough and competitive selection process to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. Belém, Cuiabá, Manaus and Natal, we thank you very, very much for your extraordinary efforts. Your passion has not gone unnoticed, and we are committed to keeping in touch and finding meaningful ways for you to also be part of this historic event.”

The much-anticipated announcement was made today across FIFA channels by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who was joined by celebrities and prominent figures from the sports, entertainment, and public life sectors in the Brazilian states where the eight host cities are located. Celebrations will now unfold across the cities, as communities proudly embrace their role in welcoming the world to Brazil for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

The host city selection process for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ began in August 2024 and was conducted in a clear and structured manner, following the same guiding principles used to select the host country. Specialised FIFA teams representing key operational areas essential to tournament delivery visited all 12 candidate cities, assessing the proposed infrastructure and facilities according to FIFA’s hosting requirements.

Following this in-depth evaluation, FIFA’s technical team classified the cities based on predefined criteria. It was agreed with the Brazilian government and the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) that a maximum of eight host cities and stadiums would be selected. The eight cities were chosen based on the FIFA technical evaluation to ensure the best conditions for hosting the 32 participating teams and the operational and commercial success of the tournament, with a view to maximizing the potential to drive the long-term growth and visibility of women’s football in Brazil.

The selected cities will begin their journey as official hosts in the coming days, as they welcome a team of FIFA experts to kick off the operational planning phase. The next major milestones on the road to 2027 include the release of the match schedule and the official brand launch, which will be an exciting moment for Brazil as a whole and in particular the eight Host Cities now preparing to dazzle the world.

Additional quotes:

Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General:

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will mark a historic milestone as the tournament heads to South America for the very first time. More than a celebration of football, it is a powerful statement of inclusion, opportunity, and progress. The women’s game continues to grow at an extraordinary pace, and bringing the tournament to Brazil will inspire a new generation across the continent and beyond. With Brazil's passion, diversity and deep-rooted love for the game, I am confident that they will be an exceptional host, ready to welcome the world and take this tournament to new heights."

Jill Ellis, FIFA Chief Football Officer:

“It’s tremendous that we are bringing the FIFA Women’s World Cup to Brazil, one of the world’s great football countries. It’s wonderful for women’s football and for the global growth of our sport in general. For the host cities, there is going to be such an immense impact from hosting the biggest women’s sporting event on the planet, in terms of growing the sport and the visibility. What is very, very special about the FIFA Women’s World Cup is that it’s the stage where heroes are made and champions are crowned.”

Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of the CBF:

“I have closely followed the efforts of the 12 cities nominated by the CBF that bid to host the tournament, and I would like to thank everyone who has dedicated themselves to making this dream come true from the bottom of my heart. The host cities chosen by FIFA already have modern stadiums and training centres to welcome players and fans from all over the world. In addition, they offer an excellent hotel network and efficient urban infrastructure, with ready-made mobility systems, security and public services to provide what an event of this magnitude requires. However, we know that our main objective as host country goes far beyond the pitch. In 2027, our FIFA Women’s World Cup – a socially-focused World Cup – will be a true moment of transformation: a gathering of stories, voices and communities that reaffirm the power of sport as a tool for inclusion, equality and social unity.”

André Fufuca, Minister of Sport of Brazil:

“Indeed, this is one of the most important and exciting stages in our journey towards the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. The selection of the host cities represents the moment where the dream begins to take shape, with faces, places, cultures and stories that will be a part of this collective celebration. Each of the selected host cities represents Brazil. A diverse and vibrant Brazil, with people who are passionate about football and places that already live and breathe the sport and that will now have the opportunity to leave a transformative legacy for their communities and for generations to come. To see the host cities getting ready, involved and be full of pride is a great joy for all of us at the ministry, and it is also what drives us here at the ministry.”

Mariléia dos Santos (known as Michael Jackson), Director of Football Policies and Women’s Football Promotion at the Ministry of Sport:

“Our goal is for the legacy to reach every corner of Brazil. We already have the National Strategy for Women’s Football underway, which is a plan to strengthen grassroots football, encourage more girls and women to take up the sport, train coaches, referees and administrators, and this will all be intensified with the arrival of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. We want to create a solid network that will last well beyond 2027. The idea is to decentralise the impact so that women’s football flourishes in every corner of the country. It’s a unique opportunity to change the game, and we’re going to make the most of it because Brazilian women’s football deserves it, and so do the girls in our country.”

Host Cities overview:

Belo Horizonte – Estádio Mineirão | Population: 2.3 million

Surrounded by mountains and known for its passionate fans, Belo Horizonte is a football powerhouse with a rich history of hosting major international matches.

Brasília – Estádio Nacional | Population: 3 million

Brazil’s modernist capital boasts iconic architecture and a state-of-the-art stadium, making it a striking stage for global football and a celebration.

Fortaleza – Arena Castelão | Population: 2.7 million

A sun-drenched coastal city where football meets the beach, Fortaleza delivers unforgettable fan energy, scenic landscapes and carnival spirit.

Porto Alegre – Estádio Beira-Rio | Population: 1.3 million

A southern stronghold of Brazilian football, Porto Alegre combines European influence with deep-rooted rivalries and a city-wide love for the sport.

Recife – Arena de Pernambuco | Population: 1.6 million

This northeastern capital brings bold colours, infectious frevo rhythms and relentless fan enthusiasm to the tournament – all set against a stunning Atlantic backdrop.

Rio de Janeiro – Estádio do Maracanã | Population: 6.2 million

A global symbol of football passion, Rio de Janeiro offers an iconic stage in the legendary Maracanã. With samba in its soul and celebration in its streets, the city will bring unmatched energy to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

Salvador – Arena Fonte Nova | Population: 2.4 million

With its Afro-Brazilian culture and a joyful love for football, Salvador is home to one of the world’s most iconic carnivals, promising an atmosphere bursting with rhythm, colour and pride.

São Paulo – Arena Itaquera | Population: 11.4 million

Brazil’s largest city is a vibrant hub of football, culture and diversity. A cradle of talent with a deep connection to the women’s game, São Paulo offers world-class infrastructure and boundless energy for 2027.