UEFA Europa League semis preview: Manchester United host Athletic Club as Bodø/Glimt clash with Tottenham

The finals of the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League beckon, with the focus falling on English sides Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur when the second-leg matches of the semifinals are held on Thursday 1 May.

In the Europa League, Manchester United have one foot in the final after an impressive 3-0 away win over 10-man Athletic Bilbao in Spain. Bruno Fernandes, who scored two goals for the Red Devils, insists that they will take nothing for granted in their home match.

“In Old Trafford we need to be aware that Athletic Club are a very good team that will be strong even in our home. But together with our fans we will have a very good atmosphere,” said the United captain.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will head to Norway with a 3-1 lead over FK Bodø/Glimt. The latter team has a foothold in the tie thanks to Ulrik Saltnes’s late goal, according to manager Kjetil Knutsen.

“[The goal] was so important. It gives us hope for the home game, because at 3-0 I think we are out – that’s too big a gap. If we learn a lot from this game, maybe we can play better at home and take them on in the next game,” said Knutsen.

“In man-to-man situations, we have to be better. We lost the ball too easily. We like to control and dominate the game, but we lost the ball too much and we had to run a lot in transitions. With this score, though, we will have a full stadium [for the second leg] and we can go for it.”

In the Conference League, Real Betis secured a narrow 2-1 advantage over Fiorentina ahead of the return game in Italy, while Chelsea swept to a 4-1 win over Djurgardens in Sweden and remain the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament.

“I’m very happy we won and now we are a step closer to the final,” said Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson, who struck two goals in the first leg.

“I’m very confident and especially pleased with my second goal, but the most important thing is that we won. A very good performance; we attacked very well and now we are looking forward to the next one.”

Broadcast details

UEFA Europa League

Thursday 8 May

21:00: Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:00: FK Bodø/Glimt v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 2

UEFA Conference League

Thursday 8 May