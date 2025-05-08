I would settle for a draw than to lose a game - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach, Karim Zito, says he would rather settle for a draw than lose a game.

After picking up a point against Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Porcupine Warriors will come up against Berekum Chelsea in the semifinal of the MTN FA Cup on Sunday at the TNA Park in Tarkwa.

Speaking to Peace FM, Zito explained his pragmatic approach to games: "Before every game, you have to ask yourself what you need as a coach.

"That should shape your training and tactics. I came into the game to win, and we created chances. But as things progressed, I realised it would be difficult to win, so I decided to protect the draw. It’s better to hold a draw than to lose," he added.

Kotoko will be aiming to return to the FA Cup final and add to their impressive trophy haul when they meet Chelsea in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled for 18:00 GMT.