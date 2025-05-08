ModernGhana logo
U-20 AFCON: Avoid complacency - Desmond Ofei warns Black Satellites ahead of crucial clash with CAR

THU, 08 MAY 2025

Black Satellites head coach, Desmond Ofei, has urged his players to stay focused and avoid complacency as they prepare for a crucial final group-stage encounter against the Central African Republic (CAR) at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana is set to face CAR this afternoon at the Suez Canal Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.

Addressing the media ahead of the decisive clash, Ofei emphasized the importance of the fixture, describing it as a must-win.

“We need a good result to guarantee qualification. This is like a final for us, and we are treating it with the urgency it deserves."

The assistant coach of the senior national team also commended the Central African Republic for their impressive performances, highlighting their attacking prowess.

He stressed that the Black Satellites cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.

“We can’t afford to be complacent against a hardworking side like CAR. They’ve shown they can hurt teams, so we must remain focused and composed,” he cautioned.

Ofei also expressed confidence in the team’s readiness, noting that the technical team has put together a clear game plan.

“Our team is prepared. We’ve worked on our plan, and now it’s about delivering on the pitch.”

Currently second in Group C with four points, Ghana needs at least a draw to keep their hopes alive for a place in the knockout stage.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

