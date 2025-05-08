U-20 AFCON: We will approach CAR game with the needed urgency - Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites head coach, Desmond Ofei, says they will approach their final group game against Central African Republic (CAR) with the needed urgency.

Ghana will clash with CAF this afternoon at the Suez Canal Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ofei tagged the game as a mini-final and stressed that they will approach the game with all seriousness and secure a win to guarantee them a place in the last eight.

“We need a good result to guarantee qualification. This is like a final for us, and we are treating it with the urgency it deserves,” Ofei said ahead of Thursday's encounter.

The Black Stars' assistant coach also praised CAR as a "very enterprising team" that has demonstrated its attacking threat by scoring in every group game so far.

“We can’t afford to be complacent against a hardworking side like CAR. They’ve shown they can hurt teams, so we must remain focused and composed,” he cautioned.

Ofei expressed confidence in his team’s preparation, stating that the technical team has developed a solid strategy for the clash.

“Our team is prepared. We’ve worked on our plan, and now it’s about delivering on the pitch.”

He also lauded the tournament's organisation, commending hosts Egypt for a well-run competition. “I’m really enjoying being here. Egypt has done a fantastic job.”

The Black Satellites are currently second in Group C with four points and will need at least a draw to stay in contention for a place in the knockout stages.