ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

U-20 AFCON: We will approach CAR game with the needed urgency - Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Football News U-20 AFCON: We will approach CAR game with the needed urgency - Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei
THU, 08 MAY 2025

Black Satellites head coach, Desmond Ofei, says they will approach their final group game against Central African Republic (CAR) with the needed urgency.

Ghana will clash with CAF this afternoon at the Suez Canal Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ofei tagged the game as a mini-final and stressed that they will approach the game with all seriousness and secure a win to guarantee them a place in the last eight.

“We need a good result to guarantee qualification. This is like a final for us, and we are treating it with the urgency it deserves,” Ofei said ahead of Thursday's encounter.

The Black Stars' assistant coach also praised CAR as a "very enterprising team" that has demonstrated its attacking threat by scoring in every group game so far.

“We can’t afford to be complacent against a hardworking side like CAR. They’ve shown they can hurt teams, so we must remain focused and composed,” he cautioned.

Ofei expressed confidence in his team’s preparation, stating that the technical team has developed a solid strategy for the clash.

“Our team is prepared. We’ve worked on our plan, and now it’s about delivering on the pitch.”

He also lauded the tournament's organisation, commending hosts Egypt for a well-run competition. “I’m really enjoying being here. Egypt has done a fantastic job.”

The Black Satellites are currently second in Group C with four points and will need at least a draw to stay in contention for a place in the knockout stages.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Prof. Jane Naana pledges 4 months’ salary to support Mahama Cares initiative –Mahama Prof. Jane Naana pledges 4 months’ salary to support Mahama Cares initiative – M...

5 hours ago

Full text President Mahama delivers address on promises fulfilled in 120-day social contract [Full text] President Mahama delivers address on promises fulfilled in 120-day s...

5 hours ago

Unfulfilled promise: COVID-19 Levy has intricate linkages with our IMF pragramme – Mahama Unfulfilled promise: COVID-19 Levy has intricate linkages with our IMF pragramme...

5 hours ago

Cabinet has approved new bill to establish Ghana Scholarships Authority to prohibit political appointees — Mahama Cabinet has approved new bill to establish Ghana Scholarships Authority to prohi...

5 hours ago

President Mahama announces short code for public donations to MahamaCares health fund President Mahama announces short code for public donations to MahamaCares health...

5 hours ago

President Mahama reopens investigations into Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, election-related deaths President Mahama reopens investigations into Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election vio...

5 hours ago

President Mahama to permanently ban mining in forest reserves, vows tougher environmental protections President Mahama to permanently ban mining in forest reserves, vows tougher envi...

6 hours ago

Report on investigation into National Cathedral Project to be ready by end of May — Mahama Report on investigation into National Cathedral Project to be ready by end of Ma...

9 hours ago

We promised and delivered – Mahama on 120-day social contract We promised and delivered – Mahama on 120-day social contract

11 hours ago

Underfire Adu-Boahene cites Defence, Subsidiary Legislation committees of Parliament as beneficiaries of the GHS49m Underfire Adu-Boahene cites Defence, Subsidiary Legislation committees of Parlia...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line