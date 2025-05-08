ModernGhana logo
U-20 AFCON: Black Satellites target quarterfinal qualification ahead of CAR encounter

THU, 08 MAY 2025

The Black Satellites of Ghana are aiming to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament ahead of their final group game against Central African Republic (CAR) this afternoon.

The two sides will clash at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia with kick-off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

A win would see Ghana secure a place in the last eight.

Key players Lord Afrifa and Hakim Sulemana have expressed optimism ahead of the encounter.

Midfielder Lord Afrifa, who impressed in the 1-0 win over Senegal, stressed the team’s focus on World Cup qualification.

“Tomorrow’s game will be tough. CAR are good, but we’re ready,” said the Sturm Graz player. “Ghana is ready for any challenge.”

Forward Hakim Sulemana, named Man of the Match in the 1-1 draw with DR Congo, said the team has studied their opponents closely.

“Our technical team has worked on a strategy, and we’re confident we can execute it and get the win,” the Randers FC attacker stated.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the quarterfinals.

