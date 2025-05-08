We want to win gold medal at WAFCON, says Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has set his sights on clinching a gold medal at the upcoming 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana's women's senior national team are currently in camp preparing for the upcoming tournament, which is scheduled to be hosted in Morocco later this year.

The Queens are making a return to the WAFCON for the first time since 2018 and have been drawn in a tricky group which features champions South Africa, Tanzania and Mali.

Despite the challenge ahead, Bjorkegren remains hopeful of success in Morocco in July.

“For me, it is simple to win the gold medal. You need to take it step by step, and I know we are not going to be a favourite for people outside of Ghana," he told 3Sports.

"There are some 5 nations that have a better chance of winning it. We need to qualify from the group stage. From there, it's 3 games and I know we can do it," he added.

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will take place from 5-26 July 2025.