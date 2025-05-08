ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We want to win gold medal at WAFCON, says Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Women Football We want to win gold medal at WAFCON, says Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren
THU, 08 MAY 2025

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has set his sights on clinching a gold medal at the upcoming 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana's women's senior national team are currently in camp preparing for the upcoming tournament, which is scheduled to be hosted in Morocco later this year.

The Queens are making a return to the WAFCON for the first time since 2018 and have been drawn in a tricky group which features champions South Africa, Tanzania and Mali.

Despite the challenge ahead, Bjorkegren remains hopeful of success in Morocco in July.

“For me, it is simple to win the gold medal. You need to take it step by step, and I know we are not going to be a favourite for people outside of Ghana," he told 3Sports.

"There are some 5 nations that have a better chance of winning it. We need to qualify from the group stage. From there, it's 3 games and I know we can do it," he added.

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will take place from 5-26 July 2025.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Prof. Jane Naana pledges 4 months’ salary to support Mahama Cares initiative –Mahama Prof. Jane Naana pledges 4 months’ salary to support Mahama Cares initiative – M...

5 hours ago

Full text President Mahama delivers address on promises fulfilled in 120-day social contract [Full text] President Mahama delivers address on promises fulfilled in 120-day s...

5 hours ago

Unfulfilled promise: COVID-19 Levy has intricate linkages with our IMF pragramme – Mahama Unfulfilled promise: COVID-19 Levy has intricate linkages with our IMF pragramme...

5 hours ago

Cabinet has approved new bill to establish Ghana Scholarships Authority to prohibit political appointees — Mahama Cabinet has approved new bill to establish Ghana Scholarships Authority to prohi...

5 hours ago

President Mahama announces short code for public donations to MahamaCares health fund President Mahama announces short code for public donations to MahamaCares health...

5 hours ago

President Mahama reopens investigations into Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, election-related deaths President Mahama reopens investigations into Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election vio...

5 hours ago

President Mahama to permanently ban mining in forest reserves, vows tougher environmental protections President Mahama to permanently ban mining in forest reserves, vows tougher envi...

6 hours ago

Report on investigation into National Cathedral Project to be ready by end of May — Mahama Report on investigation into National Cathedral Project to be ready by end of Ma...

9 hours ago

We promised and delivered – Mahama on 120-day social contract We promised and delivered – Mahama on 120-day social contract

11 hours ago

Underfire Adu-Boahene cites Defence, Subsidiary Legislation committees of Parliament as beneficiaries of the GHS49m Underfire Adu-Boahene cites Defence, Subsidiary Legislation committees of Parlia...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line